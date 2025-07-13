Bamboo auto parts dealer shot dead in Freeport

Suresh Moonsammy -

Relatives of a 40-year-old Bamboo auto part dealer who was gunned down in his van in Freeport on Friday night are struggling to come to terms with the circumstances of his death and are calling for the laws of the country to be fully enforced.

The victim has been identified as Suresh Moonsammy, also known as Zorro, of Chickland Road in Upper Carapichaima.

Police said around 9.57 am on July 11, police from the Central Division Task Force were on patrol when they received a report of gunshots on Mission Road in Freeport.

When they arrived, a witness reported that around 9.30 pm, he was in his home when he heard the gunshots and a crashing sound.

He saw a white Isuzu one-and-a-half-ton van – TDZ 6807 – crashed into a fence.

Police saw the van's engine running with Moonsammy dead inside, slumped behind the steering wheel. He was bleeding from what appeared to be a gunshot to his head.

Crime Scene Investigators found 18 9mm spent shells and four deformed metal objects at the scene.

Moonsammy was the owner of Bigwave Auto at Bamboo Boulevard in Bamboo #3, Valsayn.

Police believe the probable cause for his death was a robbery.

Newsday visited the home of Moonsammy’s relatives on July 12 and spoke with two family members, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Breaking down in tears, Moonsammy's father-in-law described him as helpful, friendly and loving. He said he had been married to his daughter for the last 15 years, and they had a 15-year-old son.

He recalled his last interaction with Moonsammy.

"Yesterday morning around 6.30, he stopped in front and talked and was telling me he had a busy day. He would stop and talk to me most mornings because that's the relationship we had."

He added that Moonsammy would be deeply missed at family gatherings, especially for his cooking.

Moonsammy's father-in-law said his daughter and 15-year-old grandson were not coping well after the devastating news.

According to Moonsammy's father-in-law, Bigwave Auto started seven years ago.

"He started working at Bicks from 15 years old – the inception. He built his business from scratch."

He recalled when numerous businesses in Bamboo had burnt down in February 2022, Bigwave Auto being one.

"They had to restart from scratch just when the business started peaking. A couple of days later, whatever had remained and was salvageable got flooded out. He and my daughter were two hard-working people."

The father-in-law said he had no knowledge of whether Moonsammy had received any threats. The family, however, are fearful for their lives.

Asked what he thought could curb the murder rate in the country, he said, "Well, it have the laws but they have to implement the laws. That will start something. It makes no sense to add laws if there is no implementation of it."

Moonsammy’s mother-in-law also shared heartfelt memories of him, referring to him as "the son she never had."

"We have three daughters, and since he came into our lives, he was our son. He would call me out every time he passed. We were so close to him. Eating and drinking together on holidays, and opening gifts together.

"We had some good, good days, and I will never forget them."

Moonsammy's murder took the murder toll for the year to 208 compared to 312 for the same period last year.

PC Bhola is continuing investigations.