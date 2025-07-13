Attorney demands front-page apology, damages over ‘defamatory’ reports

Martin George and fiance Alicia Moti at his law office on Dundonald Street, Port of Spain on July 10. FILE PHOTO JEFF MAYERS -

Attorneys for Martin George, the senior attorney recently charged with two sexual offences, have issued a pre-action protocol letter to the Trinidad Express newspaper and its parent company Caribbean Communications Network (CCN).

They are accusing both media houses of defamation and demanding an immediate front-page apology, retraction and damages.

“We call upon you to immediately publish on the front page in the next issue of the Sunday Express an unqualified apology to our client and we are of the respectful view that same should be done immediately to repair the damage to our client’s reputation.”

It outlined demands to the media houses to cease and desist from publishing “any further defamatory statements concerning our client.”

“Issue a retraction and apology in bold headlines on the front page in all-caps to our client, in terms to be approved by us, in the same manner and with the same prominence in which your defamatory comments have been published, the letter said.

“Pay to our client a proper and suitable sum as damages and indemnify our client for legal fees incurred to date.”

The seven-page letter, dated July 11 and signed by attorney Andre Rudder of JD Sellier & Co, was issued on behalf of George after what his legal team described as “deliberate, malicious, ironic and cheeky” reporting.

It added that the reporting was intended to “defame and cause damage to our client’s hard-won reputation.”

The letter refers specifically to the Express’ July 11 front-page headline, which was accompanied by a photograph of George and his fiancée, as well as two related articles on page three.

The firm also took issue with a headline aired during the July 10 TV6 News Brief, which it claimed further sought to “tarnish” George’s character.

George was charged on July 8 with indecent assault and grievous sexual assault against a junior attorney.

The next day, he appeared before a master in the High Court and was granted $150,000 bail.

On July 10, George hosted a press conference at his chambers in Port of Spain, where he spoke about his background, his law firm and future plans with his fiancée.

The legal letter insists on George’s innocence and alleges that the publications were reckless and defamatory in nature.