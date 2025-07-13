27 swimmers earn Goodwill Swim Meet A standards at Short Course Champs

Zahara Anthony -

Point Fortin Aqua Darts’ Elihu Brown spearheaded a group of 27 swimmers who achieved Goodwill Swim Meet A qualifying standards on night two of the National Age Group Short Course Championships on July 11.

At the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, Brown earned three A standards in the 11-12 boys’ category: 50m backstroke, 100m freestyle and breaststroke.

Brown splashed to victory in the breaststroke in one minute and 20.09 seconds (1:20.09), ahead of second-placed Khristian Allen (BASC), who also clocked an A standard of 1:20.29, and third-ranked Micah Alexander (EASC), in a B standard of 1:24.39.

In the backstroke, the top three finishers: RWB Aquatics’ Xaiden Valentine (30.19s), Brown (33.16s) and EASC’s Micah Alexander (33.69s) earned A standards.

And in the 100m free, the top four finishers, Valentine (54.89s), Allen (59.93s), Brown (1:01.93) and SHSC’s Dimitri Phillip (1:02.03) earned Goodwill’s top standard.

In the 11-12 girls’ 100 free, Marlin’s Zahara M Anthony (1:04.01) was the only swimmer to dip below the A standard time of 1:04.23.

The third night of competition swam off after press time on July 12, with the final day set for July 13.

Other Goodwill A standards on night-two:

Girls 13-14 100m freestyle: 1. Raegan Belmar (Marlins) 1:00.31, 2. Marena Martinez (Marlins) 1:00.85, 3. Breanna Belmar (Marlins) 1:00.85

Boys 15-17 100m freestyle: 1. Evan Gillard Bruce (Flying Fish) 50.61s, 2. Jaden Mills (Flying Fish) 51.64s, 3. Darren Belfon (Poing Fortin Aqua) 53.31s; 4. Aaron Colthrust (Flying Fish) 53.62, 5. Jonathan Sambrano (Flying Fish) 53.64, 6. Jannai Applewhaite (Marlins) – 53.80

Girls 13-14 50m backstroke: 1. Asia-Marie Pouchet (Blue Dolphins) 32.81s, 2. Marena Martinez (Marlins) 32.88s

Boys 13-14 50m backstroke: 1. Shian Griffith (Flying Fish) 28.15s, 2. Zion Applewhaite (Marlins) 29.07s, 3. Jadon Ramdeen (RWB) 29.42s

Girls 15-17 50m backstroke: 1. Kaylee France (Flying Fish 30.82

Boys 15-17 50m backstroke: 1. Quillon Leera (RWB) 27.11s, 2. Evan Gillard Bruce (Flying Fish) 27.36s, 3. Jonathan Sambrano (Flying Fish) 27.50s, 4. Darren Belfon (Point Fortin Aqua) 27.51s, 5. Jannai Applewhaite (Marlins) 27.72, 6. Jaden Mills (Flying Fish 28.19

Girls 13-14 100m breaststroke: 1. Breanna Belmar (Marlins) 1:17.95, 2. Amaya Henry (YMCA) 1:25.43

Boys 13-14 100m breaststroke: 1. Jadon Ramdeen (RWB) 1:08.07, 2. Qadir Lewis (unattached) 1:08.75

Boys 15-17 100m breaststroke: 1. Aaron Colthrust (Flying Fsh) 1:04.24, 2. Joshua Sambrano (Flying Fish) 1:06.66