Windies quicks making inroads vs Aussies

West Indies' Jayden Seales appeals for the wicket of Australia's Cameron Green on day one of the third Test at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on July 12. (AP Photo) -

JAYDEN Seales broke up an early 61-run partnership between Cameron Green (46) and Steven Smith (36 not out*) as West Indies’ bowling attack made early inroads against Australia when day one of the third and final Test bowled off at Sabina Park, Jamaica, on July 12.

Up to press time, Australia were 138/3 after 52 overs with Smith in the middle alongside Travis Head (three not out). They won the toss and chose to bat first.

Openers Usman Khawaja (23) and Sam Konstas (17) had fair contributions with the bat up top but Shamar Joseph had the former caught behind by Shai Hope while the latter was trapped in front his stumps by fellow fast bowler Justin Greaves.

Green batted patiently and did well to get to 46 before Seales had him bowled, falling four runs short of his eighth ODI half-century.

Before the match, Mikyle Louis, Kevlon Anderson (on Test debut) and Jomel Warrican were brought into the squad, replacing Kraigg Brathwaite, Keacy Carty and Anderson Phillip.

Later on in the match, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph went for a scan after experiencing some discomfort while bowling, Louis was being monitored by the medical team after landing on his knee and John Campbell is also being monitored after sustaining a blow while fielding at short-leg.

This final Test is a day/night, pink-ball match; the first at Sabina Park.