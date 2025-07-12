Venezuelan woman sells Trinidad and Tobago doubles in her homeland

Skarlitt Martinez and her children sell approximately 250 doubles daily from their home in the Monte Calvario community of Tucupita, Venezuela, to Venezuelans, Trinidadians, and Guyanese. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

A Venezuelan family who had been living and working in TT for eight years, started selling doubles in the city of Tucupita, Venezuela, and the business has become a huge success.

Skarlitt Martinez, a 34-year-old Venezuelan woman, came up with the idea of ​​starting her own TT-style business with her two children, as an entrepreneurial initiative to avoid having to leave her country again.

Speaking to Newsday via WhatsApp, Martinez said she began selling doubles to friends and neighbours in her community on June 25.

“I had to return to Venezuela because I needed surgery. That in TT would mean being out of work indefinitely, and I can't afford that luxury. I'm a single mother and I had to make the best decision for my children. They supported me at all times, and here we are together, trying to get ahead with honest work.”

She and her children lived in Rio Claro for four years, and then in Arima for another four.

“During that time, I learned everything about Trinidadian food. I worked at The Cutting Block restaurant in the Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua,” she said.

Her speciality was preparing doubles for the restaurant's customers, which is why her idea for a business venture in her country was doubles.

The doubles are prepared just like in TT and are sold for US$1 each.

“We cook everything just like in TT. We add channa, cucumber, chadon beni, tamarind sauce, mango sauce, hot sauce, chilli sauce, chicken, or meat.”

She said due to the success, she is considering adding duck and shrimp to her menu.

She said customers are so impressed that she can sell up to 250 doubles daily.

“We opened a space on the porch of my house in the Monte Calvario community, Tucupita. Customers arrive here daily, already asking when we'll start selling.”

Martinez has even managed to source condiments from TT, which are sold in her city due to the proximity between the two countries, to give it a true Trinidadian flavour.

“There are many people here who order condiments from TT and sell them regularly. I must emphasise the flavour of Trinidadian condiments is better than those currently sold in my country.”

Among her regular customers, in addition to Venezuelans curious to try the doubles, are Trinidadians and Guyanese currently residing in Tucupita.

“I could have started selling empanadas or typical Venezuelan dishes, but I wanted to do something different and thought of doubles. Many Venezuelans who have lived in TT love and miss the food. It has truly been a wonderful idea that, thank God, we have been able to make a reality.”

Martinez said in addition to doubles, she also learned to cook BBQ chicken, pholourie, chicken feet with lemon, dhalpuri, buss-up-shut roti, jerk pork, macaroni salad, potato salad, among other Trinidadian dishes.

“We are thinking of going further. We want to prepare these dishes for lunch so customers can choose according to their taste.”

Martinez believes with her small business, she can not only help her family, but also please the palates.

“I know we can offer more with hard work and dedication. I thank God and the customers who support us daily, and TT for teaching me a part of their culture I can now showcase in my own country.”

A Venezuelan family who had been living and working in TT for eight years, started selling doubles in the city of Tucupita, Venezuela, and the business has become a huge success.