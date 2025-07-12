Trinidad and Tobago kick off final round of World Cup qualifiers vs Curacao on September 5

Saudi Arabia's Abdulelah Alamri(L) collides with TT's Levi Garcia during a ConcacafF Gold Cup match on June 22, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo) -

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s football team resume their final Concacaf round of FIFA World Cup qualifying matches on September 5, versus Curacao at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, from 8 pm.

This was announced by the TT Football Association (TTFA) on July 12, which also confirmed the nation’s second test, away to Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz, on September 9, at the National Stadium in Kingston, from 7 pm.

The three nations, including Bermuda, are in group B for the final round of qualifiers. The first leg of the Bermuda tie, and remaining matches, were not revealed by the TTFA.

The announcement of the date, venue and opponents for TT’s first two qualifying matches now gives the Dwight Yorke-coached unit a realistic timeframe to work with ahead of the qualifiers.

Group A comprises Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala and Suriname while group C is made up of Costa Rica, Honduras, Haiti and Nicaragua.

Concacaf’s final round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers features home-and-away round-robin play within each group, with each team playing six matches—three at home and three away—across the September, October, and November 2025 FIFA match windows.

At the conclusion of group play, the three group winners will qualify directly for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, joining co-hosts Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Additionally, the two best second-place finishers will advance to a FIFA intercontinental play-off, to be played in March 2026.

After the qualifying cycle, the Concacaf region could, for the first time, be represented by up to eight teams at a men’s FIFA World Cup.

TT qualified once for the FIFA World Cup, in 2006, under then-captain, turned coach Yorke.