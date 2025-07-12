Siparia family robbed in Morvant after Facebook Marketplace meet up

- File photo

A Siparia family of four was robbed in Morvant after arranging to purchase a vehicle from a man they met on Facebook Marketplace, who claimed to be a member of the TT Defence Force.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 2.30 pm on July 10 at Las Alturas, Morvant. The family had arranged to buy a silver Nissan Y12 Wingroad after communicating with the seller online.

On arrival at the agreed location, the primary victim, a 43-year-old tow truck driver, was on the phone with the alleged seller when a black Nissan Sylphy pulled up behind their vehicle. The victim told police he saw three men get out of the car and approach them.

One of the men, armed with a gun, approached the driver’s side, where the victim was seated, and announced a robbery, demanding he hand over the money.

The victim was struck several times on the right side of his head with the gun. The other two suspects then robbed the family of three Samsung smartphones, a gold Berra (gold bracelet,) value yet to be determined, $33,000 and several personal documents, including bank cards, driver’s permits, and national ID cards.

The suspects then fled on foot. The other victims ages are 35, 14, and 53. The suspects were all described as males of African descent.

The first is tall and dark-skinned, with a thin face, wearing a black jersey and three-quarter pants. The second was approximately five feet eight inches tall, of medium build, with a cornrow hairstyle, wearing a white jersey and short pants. The third suspect was also dark-skinned, had a short afro hairstyle, and wore a white jersey with grey short pants.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.