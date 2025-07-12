Roston Chase: Regional cricket doesn't prepare Windies for Aussie quicks

West Indies Test captain Roston Chase speaks to reporters ahead of the third and final Test versus Australia at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. - Photo courtesy Tama Stockley

WEST Indies Test captain Roston Chase believes the standard of cricket at the regional First-Class level has contributed to the batting woes of the Men in Maroon on the international level as he reckons the batsmen are not exposed to top-class bowling for consistent periods.

Heading into the third Test of a three-match series against Australia, the Windies go into the Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica clash trailing the Aussies 2-0. The Sabina Park Test will be a day/night affair and will bowl off at 2.30 pm on July 12.

In the first two matches, the Windies showed good fighting qualities – particularly with ball in hand – as they bowled out the Aussies twice in both matches. However, West Indies' batting remains a lot to be desired and they suffered batting collapses in the second innings of both Tests to fall to heavy defeats. The Windies lost the first Test by 159 runs at Kensington Oval, Barbados, with a 133-run loss following in the second Test in Grenada. The Windies made 141 in the second innings of the first Test, with a paltry 143 to show for their efforts in the second innings of the second Test.

Speaking to the media on July 11, Chase was asked whether the team's struggles to extend matches was based on technical flaws or mental lapses. The Windies were beaten inside three days in the first Test, with the second Test being wrapped up before Tea on the fourth day.

"I think it's a bit of fitness and a bit of know-how. I think the guys are lacking a bit in the experience of that second innings and I think we had a chat about the after-lunch session," Chase said. "We've been playing good cricket before lunch, but every time after lunch, whether it be batting or bowling, we tend to slack off.

"We play First-Class cricket to come here, but I don't think our First-Class cricket is a good judge to bring you to the international level, because in most First-Class teams, there are probably one or two good bowlers," the new West Indies Test skipper said.

"In this (Australian) lineup, there are four guys in the top ten who are going to be good consistently. I think that's a factor and scoreboard pressure as well. I think seeing the lead in front of you, that kinda – I don't wanna say, it scares the guys – but it plays a bit on their mental."

The 2025 regional First-Class season spanned from January-April and saw eight teams playing seven matches in a round-robin format.

Australian captain Pat Cummins is ranked third among Test bowlers, with Josh Hazlewood (fourth), Nathan Lyon (seventh) and Mitchell Starc (tenth) also occupying lofty positions. Incidentally, the 35-year-old Starc is set to play his 100th Test when he takes the field at Sabina Park.

Chase said there are no secrets about what the Aussie attack can do, but admitted it's a different kettle of fish to face the music with bat in hand.

"I don't think anything will be different (with the pink ball). We know what these guys do day in, day out. They come on that six-metre length, with Starc probably (bowling) a bit fuller and looking to swing it and shape it. Obviously, Nathan Lyon is a spinner so I think the wicket will offer some spin as well."

Chase resisted the urge to say whether or not the struggling Kraigg Brathwaite would play in Jamaica, as he said discussions on the final XI had not been finalised at the time. However, he hinted that vice-captain Jomel Warrican may return to the lineup after being replaced with pacer Anderson Phillip for the second Test.

In the two Tests thus far, Brathwaite has returned meagre scores of four, four, duck and seven, with the latter two scores coming in his 100th match. Brathwaite's woes apart, the other West Indies batsmen haven't exactly covered themselves in glory either as fast bowler Shamar Joseph is the team's second-highest scorer in the series with 105 runs. Joseph's aggregate is only topped by Brandon King (115 runs), who grabbed his maiden Test fifty in the second match of the series.

"The top order is a bit of a concern. Obviously, we're not getting those good starts we've been looking for."

Chase said it's been a tough examination in his debut series as captain.

"Coming up against the number one team in the world, Australia, these guys are really relentless in terms of how they play their cricket, especially with the bowling lineup they have," he said.

"I think our bowlers have held their own and I'd like to commend them on that. They have been hitting their marks and we've getting wickets early on which is a plus for us."

His lusty lower-order hitting apart, Joseph leads all bowlers in the series with 14 wickets, with Hazlewood (11 wickets) and Jayden Seales (ten wickets) next on the list. And though his fast bowlers have been doing a fine job thus far, Chase said West Indies would do themselves big favours by getting the scalps of Alex Carey, Travis Head and Steve Smith as early as possible. Carey and Smith made fifties in the second Test, with Head's two fifties helping the Aussies to the first Test win.

"There's so much I could do. But each guy has to go out there and play his own cricket. I can only try to lead by example and try to make each and every player as comfortable as possible to go out and execute the role they have been given. I'm confident in the guys going out in this game and playing some good cricket."