R&B soca series covers Trinidad with Campari Red Passion

R&B singing fun at Lovers and Friends. - Photo courtesy Overtime Media

R&B music dominated the soundtrack and the headline acts kept the vibes nice and calm, as the Nice Place Restaurant and Bar in Couva and La Tropical nightclub in Gulf City, San Fernando became the sites for the second and third instalments of Campari's Red Passion campaign in the month of June.

Launched at The Bungalow with a live unplugged performance from Campari Ambassador, Devon "Lyrikal" Martin, the compelling event series combined a globally trending R&B theme with unplugged sets from local stars and was hosted by the Love Doctor, Richard Trumpet.

These three events staged in Port of Spain, Couva and San Fernando all attracted scores of couples and entertainment-loving singles in search of a good time and a fun and entertaining lime on consecutive Saturday nights.

Southern-based bard, Erphaan Alves provided the live entertainment spark in Couva as he delivered renditions of his top Carnival hits, couched by covers of other popular songs on the same riddims as his own. Sharing some of the stories behind these songs, Alves maintained a congenial rapport with the audience throughout, but kept the energy calm and controlled as he delivered his set accompanied by bassist, Joshua Antonio.

“I wrote this song because of personal experiences,” said Alves with regard to his 2015 hit on the Jam Band Riddim entitled Bumper Like Rain. “My father used to take me in town for Carnival every year and that’s where I saw all of those raindrops falling and shaking and turning in abundance so when it was time to write a song on that riddim that’s what came to mind.”

Meanwhile, in the south land, veteran crooner, Ziggy Rankin was the highlight act on stage at the Lovers and Friends R&B Paradise gathering hosted by Limitless Events and Guilty Pleasures committee in association with Campari Red Passion.

AMCO’s brand manager for J Wray & Nephew products here in Trinidad, Nichelle Grey-Smith toasted to the success of the event series.

“Our first two Campari Red Passion events were a fantastic success, with strong turnouts and vibrant energy throughout.” She reported to Overtime Media. “We kicked off at Bungalow, where our brand ambassador, Lyrikal, delivered an unforgettable experience for our guests. The second stop took us to Nice Place, featuring a captivating performance by Erphaan Alves that the crowd absolutely loved and both events were expertly hosted by Richard Trumpet, who brought the R&B vibes to life with his signature style and flair. For the third event, we partnered with Lovers and Friends to make it simpler and more organic, but all our guests and patrons enjoyed the music, the atmosphere, and of course, the signature Campari cocktails."

