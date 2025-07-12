Pragmatic approach, Dr Browne

Dr Amery Browne - Grevic Alvarado

THE EDITOR: Three months after the general election, former foreign and caricom affairs minister Dr Amery Browne seems to be grappling with the reality of no longer holding his position. In local vernacular, it appears he is experiencing a significant case of "tabanca."

Browne has taken to offering unsolicited advice to the new administration on diplomatic matters, with his latest critique focusing on Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's choice to forgo attending the Caricom Heads of Government meeting in Jamaica. Rather than attending in person, she opted to delegate two of her ministers to represent her, although reports indicate she engaged with leaders virtually.

It would serve Browne well to reflect on the attendance of leaders at the just-ended BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Summit in Brazil. Notably, both Russia and China chose to send their ministers of foreign affairs as representatives while actively participating through virtual means. This demonstrates a pragmatic approach to leadership and diplomacy that might warrant Browne's consideration.

C PETERS

via e-mail