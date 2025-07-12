Point Fortin businessman pleads guilty, sentenced for 2009 murder

Justice Devan Rampersad -

A man who pleaded guilty to felony murder in the 2009 killing of a Point Fortin businessman was sentenced to just under three years in prison after the court applied multiple sentencing discounts and considered his lengthy pre-trial custody.

Justice Devan Rampersad sentenced Rajnath Bridgelal, also known as “Miggie,” in the High Court.

Bridgelal, one of two accused in the case, pleaded guilty and requested a maximum sentence indication (MSI), which the judge set at 27 years.

The case involved the fatal shooting of Sunil “Pep” Sookdeo on September 13, 2009, during a robbery at his business, Chicken Cheap Poultry Depot in Point Fortin. According to witness accounts, two men entered the shop and attacked Sookdeo, who was shot during a struggle. Both suspects fled the scene.

Bridgelal’s co-accused did not enter a plea and remains before the court.

In sentencing Bridgelal, the judge started with a 29-year sentence due to the seriousness and prevalence of the crime. However, a two-year reduction was given based on mitigating factors, including remorse and the offender’s potential for rehabilitation.

Bridgelal then received a one-third discount – equal to nine years – for his early guilty plea, bringing the sentence down to 18 years. After deducting 15 years, three months, and 20 days for time already spent in custody, he was left with a remainder of two years, eight months, and ten days. He will also be placed on probation for two years following his release.

The prosecution was led by State Counsel Taterani Seecharan and Lindi-Anne Marshall. Bridgelal was represented by public defenders Michelle Ali and Kameika Peters.

The court heard that Bridgelal deeply regretted his actions and had written an apology acknowledging the pain caused. While in custody, he took part in religious services, worked as an orderly, and attempted to enroll in educational programs. He also expressed a desire to guide his younger siblings and contribute positively to society.