Padarath: I’ll not pre-empt new Cepep board

Minister of Public Utilities Barry Padarath. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

MINISTER of Public Utilities Barry Padarath expects a new Cepep board of directors to be named very soon, he told Newsday on July 11, and as such he opted not to discuss Cepep matters.

This came after Laventille West MP Kareem Marcelle told a PNM rally at Beetham Gardens that he has filed to seek an injunction to halt the government’s termination of Cepep contracts, the hearing of which comes up in the High Court on July 18.

At the same rally, St Ann’s East MP Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly had implored the government to provide food cards and book grants to the families of workers terminated from Cepep, and to reverse the termination of the Cepep contracts.

Newsday had asked Padarath if he had any time-line for the government’s audit of Cepep.

He replied, “A new board will be meeting early next week. I will not want to pre-empt what their deliberations will be, now that a board has been put in place.

“I am almost certain that next week the board will ventilate whatever issues regarding the audit and so on.

“Any you know it is now a legal matter, so I would not want to prejudice those matters by making any pronouncements. I will leave it in the remit of the board.”

Newsday asked about the new board. Padarath replied, “Early next week we will disclose the board of Cepep.”

Asked about Gadsby-Dolly’s call for social assistance for workers terminated from Cepep jobs, he said, “The Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services (Vandana Mohit) has already spoken publicly about that, in terms of lending support whether it is to former Cepep workers or anyone.

“But I know that question was raised with her and she has responded in the public domain, saying they are prepared to lend any support once persons qualify etcetera.”

Replying to Newsday via WhatsApp, Mohit chided Gadsby-Dolly.

“Why the sudden love and attention for persons who have lost their jobs? Or is it because it is suddenly politically expedient?

“What was her position on the thousands who lost their jobs between 2015 and 2025? Our government didn’t remove thousands of persons from the food card system.”

Mohit accused Gadsby-Dolly of shedding crocodile tears, adding, “It is good though to see she has now recognised the plight of the common man.”

Otherwise, Newsday sought details of the reforestation programme but was unable to contact Agriculture Minister Ravi Ratiram or minister in the ministry Saddam Hosein.