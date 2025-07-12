Our water woes in Morvant continue

-

THE EDITOR: I write again on behalf of the 96 families at Ramdial Mahabir Lands Phases I and II, Morvant, following up on our letter published in February.

While we appreciate that some water has been restored to our community, the current situation remains unacceptable and places an undue burden on our families, particularly our women.

For the past two years, our community has endured a persistent lack of consistent, daytime water supply. We are now receiving water primarily at night, often when families are tired and asleep.

This forces our women, who disproportionately manage household duties, to undertake essential tasks like washing and cleaning in the late hours, adding immense stress and exhaustion to their already busy lives.

This is not just an inconvenience; it's an inequitable and disrespectful situation that undermines the well-being of our community.

We reiterate our urgent appeal to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and the Water and Sewerage Authority. It is imperative that the present administration pays attention to this ongoing suffering. We demand immediate action to provide a consistent, 24/7 water supply.

We urge the HDC and the government to dispatch their engineers to Ramdial Mahabir Lands and specifically to Pelican Extension Road where the tall water pump exists. Visit our community, assess the situation first-hand, and implement a lasting solution.

If it's a pump issue, then fix the pump or, if necessary, provide a new one. Our families deserve the dignity of having water in our taps during the day, at night, and on weekends.

The time for partial measures and excuses is over. Ninety-six families need a fundamental human right restored. We demand proper water access now.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail