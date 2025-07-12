New lights ready to host Sabina Park day/night Test

Daren Sammy. - CWI Media

KINGSTON: Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed that all systems are ready for the historic day/night Test match between the West Indies and Australia at Sabina Park, starting on July 12.

Both teams had a taste of the twilight conditions, having completed high-intensity training sessions under lights on July 9 and 10.

Following the West Indies’ practice session on July 10, head coach Daren Sammy gave the lights and the atmosphere a glowing review.

“The lights look really good. Our batters and bowlers went through their paces and had no complaints. There’s a real buzz in the camp, everyone’s excited to play in this environment, especially at such a historic and beautiful venue,” Sammy said.

“We all understand the importance of this match. It’s a first for Jamaica, and we want to give our fans five days of quality cricket and joy. The players are eager to rise to the occasion.”

The much-anticipated encounter will mark the first ever day/night Test in Jamaica and only the second in the Caribbean, following the 2018 clash between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Kensington Oval.

This milestone moment was made possible following the successful installation of an upgraded lighting system at Sabina Park, which was recently verified by an independent lighting company to have met ICC standards.

President of the Jamaica Cricket Association, Dr Donovan Bennett, thanked those who worked tirelessly to assist with the successful upgrades.

“On behalf of the Jamaica Cricket Association, I want to sincerely thank the government of Jamaica for their invaluable support in upgrading the lights at Sabina Park – a major step forward for cricket in our country.

“I also want to express special thanks to Courts for their generous refurbishment of the players’ dressing room and dining area, the government of India for the gifting of new scoreboards, and Sandals for assisting with the fabrication of the scoreboard frame,” Bennett said. CMC