Mulder: Lara said I should’ve broken record

Brian Lara. -

BULAWAYO: South African Wiaan Mulder said West Indies batting legend Brian Lara told him he should have tried to “create his own legacy” by going after his Test batting record.

Mulder was on the verge of breaking Lara’s 21-year-old record of 400 not out for the highest individual Test score, but opted to retire on 367 in the second Test against Zimbabwe on July 7.

He defended his decision by describing Lara as a “legend,” saying he deserved to keep the record.

However, Mulder said he had since spoken to Lara, who admitted he would have loved to see him set a new record.

“Now that things have settled a little bit, I’ve chatted a little bit to Brian Lara.

“He said to me I’m creating my own legacy and I should have gone for it. He said records are there to be broken and he wishes if I’m ever in that position again, I actually go and score more than what he had,” Mulder told SuperSport.

“That was an interesting point of view from his side, but I still believe I did the right thing and respecting the game is the most important part for me.”