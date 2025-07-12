Lok Jack School of Business, Chamber to relaunch Business Outlook

Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business CEO Mariano Browne. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business and the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce intends to relaunch of the National Business Sentiment Survey, formerly known as the Corporate Confidence Index.

It is now re-branded as TT's Business Outlook, which, according to a media release on July 12, reflects a broader and more dynamic approach to capturing private sector perspectives in today's evolving economic landscape.

This updated, bi-annually survey provides timely data on how businesses view the current and future economic climate.

"Drawing on input from companies across sectors, it will serve as a critical tool for informing public policy, private sector strategy, and national economic planning," the statement said.

"This updated version builds on the foundation of the original Corporate Confidence Index – first conceptualised and implemented in the early 2000s under the leadership of the chamber's current CEO, during her tenure as head of Business Research at the UWI-Institute of Business."

The statement emphasised that the new framework brings sharper relevance and forward-looking indicators, aligned to the realities of today's business environment.

The statement quoted the chamber's CEO Vashti Guyadeen, saying: "Accurate and timely data are the foundation of effective advocacy, and the TT Business Outlook will enable us to speak with clarity and purpose on behalf of the business sector as well as empower our business community with credible insights that reflect both confidence levels and operational realities."

"At a time when uncertainty is the only certainty, this index will help firms benchmark themselves, identify emerging risks and opportunities, and more importantly, shape the national conversation on competitiveness and private sector-led growth."

Mariano Browne, CEO of the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business, also shared his thoughts.

"Multilateral institutions have identified the broad challenges internationally to world economic growth, but TT businesses need to point policy-makers to specific measures to address the domestic situation."

The statement added that this partnership underscored a shared commitment to fostering an informed, resilient, and competitive business ecosystem nationwide.

The link to the survey can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HQH9393.