Lady Hochoy schoolteacher cleared to challenge demotion

A High Court judge has granted an ex parte order to a special education teacher, allowing her to seek judicial review against the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) after being demoted despite her qualifications.

Pegus holds a Bachelor of Education in Special Needs from the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) and began teaching as a Primary School Teacher I at Lady Hochoy School in September 2020.

In December 2020, she received her first pay check and was informed that she had been reassigned to assistant teacher I, a lower rank, despite having the same degree as peers who remained in their original posts.

In September 2024, the Ministry of Education informed Pegus that her qualifications did not meet TSC’s requirements for Primary Teacher I and asked her to complete additional courses. Her classmates, who graduated from the same UTT programme, were employed as Primary Teachers I without issue.

Pegus applied under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) in October 2024 to request several documents, including policies on teacher appointments, interview notes, and records of appointments made under her specific programme. The TSC provided some documents but declined parts of her request under Section 21 of FOIA, saying the effort required would “substantially and unreasonably divert” resources.

They advised Pegus to narrow her request. Pegus filed a revised request in March 2025, narrowing the date range. The TSC acknowledged receipt and promised a response by April 14, but no reply has been received.

Through her lawyer, Pegus submitted a pre-action letter in June demanding disclosure. The TSC responded that the matter was being “addressed,” but no further information has been provided.

In her ex parte application, Pegus asked for leave to begin judicial review proceedings; a mandamus order requiring the TSC to respond within seven days; declarations that the TSC breached its duty under Section 15 of FOIA and that she is entitled to the requested information.

Justice Frank Seepersad granted the ex parte order, allowing her to proceed with her challenge against the TSC.

The matter will return for a full hearing on September 22.

Her application said, “One of the main reasons the applicant/intended claimant chose to pursue a degree in special education is her strong belief in equality.

“With this degree, if she were to work in a primary school, she would be better equipped to meet the needs of students who may not have a formal diagnosis but exhibit signs of a disability.

“The applicant/intended claimant is of the opinion that many primary schools are pushing children out, but the applicant/intended claimant firmly believes that every child deserves a place in school, whether they have special needs or not.

“She is of the view that inclusive education is essential to ensuring that all students receive the support they need to thrive.”

Attorney Anju Ramkissoon represents the teacher.