Happy 90th birthday, Sparrow

Mighty Sparrow -

THE EDITOR: The Mighty Sparrow (Slinger Fancisco) was 90 on July 9. I wish him well.

Thank you for the great music, "Birdie." You gave us some fantastic ones. For instance, Ten to One is Murder.

I also love Education a Must ("To earn tomorrow, you have to learn today"), Memories, Tobago Gul.

My favourite? Congo Man.

All the best to Sparrow.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town