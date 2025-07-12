Hans, Rickey eminent sons of region

Hans Hanoomansingh -

THE EDITOR: Glowing tributes are being paid to Rickey Singh, the doyen of Caribbean journalism, and broadcast journalist Hans Hanoomansingh, well known to Rickey. Both passed away on July 5.

They were both eminent journalists, distinguished sons of the region, and started their careers around the same time when their homelands were still colonies during the 1950s. Although one was Guyanese and the other Trini, they both operated in Trinidad; Rickey took shelter in Trinidad after his life was threatened. Their contribution to their home country was immense. They were legends in their lifetime and their careers were of the type that current journalists would do well to emulate.

They had several similarities. Hans, like Rickey’s commitment to truthful reporting, storytelling, and informing the public, has made a lasting impact on society. Both were honoured with awards for excellence in journalism and were active in the profession for six decades.

They were honoured by their respective countries of birth. Rickey was also honoured in Trinidad; once (around 2002) prime minister Patrick Manning poured glowing tributes on Rickey for his unbiased reporting. They were also honoured by UWI with honorary doctorates for their contributions to journalism.

These two journalists set a high standard for journalism. Their work helped shape public discourse and promoted a more inclusive and informed society. They also sought to empower women and those neglected by government. Their legacies should inspire aspiring journalists and media professionals. Today’s journalists could emulate them for objectivity and fact-based reporting.

One major difference between the two was that Hans was that more into broadcast journalism – radio and TV – while Rickey was in print. They both found themselves in Trinidad reporting at various events, from politics to business to culture. Hans was more Trinidad-centred, except when accompanying politicians overseas.

Rickey was at almost every major event involving the Caribbean, including in New York, Florida, Washington, and every island in the Caribbean. Hans covered many important events in Trinidad and made his mark in the field of radio and television.

Rickey’s writings and Hans’s news presentations gave them a special identity in the media world. Their spontaneity, dedication and passion for journalism made them popular among readers and viewers.

Eminent broadcaster Hans, all along his public life, like Rickey, spoke truth. For them, objectivity and impartiality mattered. In his broadcasting, Hans had a charm and gravitas to his reporting that today's journalists just don't seem to capture. He had a lovely attractive voice similar to the acclaimed Eshri Singh. And, like Eshri, he emceed countless Indian cultural programmes and concerts.

Hans’s presence, voice, articulation, intonation, pronunciation, and delivery made him a must-watch or listened-to, as well as a trusted news source for households in TT from the 1960s onwards.

I was fortunate to meet him in Trinidad at public events during the 1980s and later at Indian Arrival programmes, and subsequently at Divali Nagar in Chaguanas. He visited Guyana several times as a reporter and film-maker, and interviewed Cheddi Jagan and other politicians. He also met Cheddi several times in Trinidad.

Hans kept the public informed and engaged through broadcasting and they remember that lovely voice of his. He also did several documentaries and storytelling programmes, all known for credibility. He interviewed hundreds of prominent personalities including presidents, PMs, ministers, etc.

Aside from journalism, he served a term in Parliament for the DLP. He was not bashful about organising Indian cultural programmes and championing Indian culture. As someone commented, he placed Indian culture at the forefront of the national psyche in TT. And although Christian, a Presbyterian, he became a founder in 1986 of the popular annual Divali Nagar which attracted thousands nightly in a nine-nights period over the last three decades. He was highly admired for his contributions to Indian culture.

As a highly professional broadcaster, Hans will always be remembered for his impactful contribution to journalism. As his brother, Gideon, stated in announcing Han’s death, his contributions to society were exemplary and selfless.

Hans, like Rickey, will be sorely missed in broadcasting and print journalism, respectively.

DR VISHNU BISRAM

via e-mail