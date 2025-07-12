Gonzales family seeks justice after police altercation

A side street off Hermitage Road, Gonzales, Port of Spain, where an altercation occurred between plain-clothes police officers and residents. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A Gonzales family is calling for justice after a 58-year-old man and two of his children were arrested after a confrontation with plain-clothes police on July 10.

Video footage of the incident has been shared widely on social media and Newsday was able to get an unedited version of the footage from a nearby security camera.

The man’s 25-year-old son had just arrived home and entered his yard when an unmarked SUV passed the street and then reversed before pulling up behind his car.

Three plain-clothes officers, at least one with his gun drawn, got out and demanded he come outside.

The video does not appear to show the officers displaying any form of police identification, badge, or warrant while making their demand.

The son refused, and the officers entered a shop connected to the house before walking into the yard where one of the officers pointed at his badge on his waist.

The officer then holstered his gun and, despite requests to properly see the badges and ID for all three officers, grabbed the man and forced him into the road.

Alerted by the commotion, the family came outside as the officers continued to search him before also searching his car without a warrant.

The search increased tensions as the daughter fell into a drain after she appeared to be pushed by an officer while she was raising concerns over them searching the car without a warrant.

This led to a wider confrontation involving more family members which ended with the man’s son and daughter being arrested.

During the confrontation, the footage shows police grabbing the father’s cell phone, who was recording the incident, and smashing it on the ground.

When the man went to the Belmont Police Station to enquire about his children, police charged him for obstructing them in the course of their duties.

The son was released around 11pm without charge, while the 27-year-old daughter, who was also charged with obstruction, remained in custody with her father overnight.

Family traumatised: 'This wouldn’t happen in Westmoorings'

Speaking with Newsday outside their home on July 11, a female relative said the family was traumatised by the incident.

“She was pushed into a drain, while her father, a man with high blood pressure, was struck in the head.”

“Is whole night we just had to pray for their release.”

When Newsday visited at around noon, the father and daughter were still in custody, but Newsday understands the family was told they would be released sometime on July 11.

“They will be released today,” the relative said. Asked how she could be sure she added, “Because I have prayed it into existence.”

She said the police should have handled the situation differently.

“Anybody in their right mind, even a homeless man, would retaliate if somebody just ran into their house and grabbed them without cause.”

Her voice cracked with emotion.

“They come with no badge, no warrant, it’s not even a state of emergency (SoE). They say they could do what they want.”

She said her relative was not wrong for refusing to go outside when the police called out to him.

“You just pull up in black van? You know how much black f------ vans it have. (The vehicle) not marked, no badge, no ID and I have to listen to come with you? To go where?

“Look at what going on in the nation right now. You know how much people get killed like that?”

She said she is at a loss as to why the police thought their actions were acceptable.

“How can you do that? How is it okay to do that? You can’t just run in a house and grab somebody and you expect them to be okay with that?

“Somebody (in that situation) is supposed to be comfortable and not retaliate and not ask questions?”

She said the incident had shaken her trust in the police.

“Who can we trust now? Who am I going to call now?

“I only have a ghost-busters because I can’t call the police!”

The woman questioned the police’s actions and the targeting of communities like Gonzales.

“They dare not do that in Westmoorings. They dare not go into somebody's White home and pull this. If it was a White son or daughter, they'd ask first, ‘Are you okay?’ before even thinking of arrest.”

When pressed on the broader implication of policing tactics, she continued, “People judge Gonzales, Belmont, and other areas from the outside. But now they see the footage. Let them see for themselves what we’ve been living with.”

Relatives said they had already spoken with a lawyer and planned to pursue justice.

“I already told the officer involved that I will get their badges. You can’t touch people like that and not be prepared (to face the consequences).”

The family also filed a complaint with the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) using its online complaint system.

Police: 'Officers are supposed to identify themselves'

Head of the police's Port of Spain Division Raymond Thom said he was unable to comment on the video as he had no way of verifying its authenticity.

Asked about the policy regarding plain-clothes officers identifying themselves, Thom said it depends on the circumstances but added, “All officers when they are engaging the public are supposed to identify themselves. That is a normal procedure.

He explained, “Even officers in uniform have their ID card and a badge. All officers have a badge that is usually displayed and easily visible to the public.”

Notably, the plain-clothes officer was seen lifting his jersey to display his badge which suggests it was not initially visible.

Newsday also called and sent Whatsapp messages to Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro on the issue, but up to the time of publishing, he had not yet responded.

The Police Complaints Authority told Newsday it was aware of the video and was investigating the matter adding, "In the interest of preserving the integrity of the investigative process, the authority will make no further comment at this time."

It said it would provide updates when appropriate.