Court rules CoP can end promotion list at any time

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

A group of 23 police sergeants has lost their challenge against the Commissioner of Police and the Promotions Advisory Board of the police service to terminate a promotion list that they believed would help them move up to the rank of inspector.

The list, first made in December 2020 and updated in June 2021, was used to promote officers who passed a qualifying exam. The sergeants argued that the list should have stayed active until everyone on it was promoted.

They said ending the list before they were promoted was unfair and against the rules.

They also said the law only sets time limits for promotion lists for higher-ranking First Division officers, not for Second Division officers like them. Because of that, they felt the Commissioner of Police (CoP) had no power to put an expiry date on their list.

But Justice Ricky Rahim disagreed. He said the commissioner has full authority under the Constitution to manage the police service, including how long a promotion list should last. The judge explained that while there used to be a practice of using the list until all names were exhausted, this practice was not a legal requirement.

Rahim also looked at whether it was fair to end the list when over 200 officers were still on it, especially since only seven passed the next qualifying exam. The judge said the CoP had a good reason to start fresh with a new list, making sure that only the most qualified officers were promoted based on recent assessments.

In the end, the court ruled that the commissioner acted legally and reasonably.

“They held no legitimate expectation in relation to the validity of the list and failure to consult with them in any event has revealed no adverse or prejudicial consequences that override the general interest in the proper administration of the Police Service.”

Rahim also noted that the fact that only seven out of 270 sergeants passed a qualification examination after the decision to establish a date after which the revised order of merit list (ROML) would expire, “did not render that decision as irrational or unreasonable.”

“Reasonability or irrationality does not depend on the performance of the sergeants but on the stated legitimate aim of the CoP to promote only the most suitable officers.

"In this case, there was passage of a considerable number of years since the original list was published.

“In the court’s view, it was evident to the CoP that adopting the approach that the original list would be consistently revised from time to time is bound to lead to a level of inequality.

“It is reasonable to conclude that such a process could result in persons who were not on the list being elevated above those on the list which itself would then result in challenges to the list.”

He accepted that it would have been best practice to restart the process.

However, he added,“On the other hand, it appears to the court that to permit an order of merit list to exist in perpetuity (or until it is exhausted no matter how long that takes) is itself irrational having regard to the duty of the CoP and the needs of the service as a public service provider.

“The court does not accept that the competing considerations are between prioritising the maintaining of continuity and stability for a majority of 96.8 per cent of the sergeants awaiting promotions over the 3.2 per cent of the sergeants awaiting an interview to be ranked on a promotion list as argued by the claimants.

“The competing interests are the need to ensure that the human resources available to the service is used in an efficient and effective manner, as weighed against the fact that the sergeants on the list await promotion on a list that has been in existence for over two years.

“It is rational that such a list be reconstituted, having regard to the needs of the service and the age of the list.”

Rahim said the decision by the CoP to end the list was not unreasonable, irrational or an improper exercise of the discretion.

“The court finds that the circumstances warrant the complete removal of the said list with a view to a fresh start which will more likely than not engender certainty to the process and credibility to the list to the benefit of both the officers and the public who they serve.”

He dismissed the sergeants’ case and in ordering the officers to pay legal costs of the CoP and PAB. Rahim also discharged an order from December 22, 2023 – which had paused the use of departmental order 199 (dated November 21, 2022) and extended the promotion list from December 15, 2020, until the case was decided or all listed officers were promoted.