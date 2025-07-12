Cops destroy over $5m worth of ganja in Castara

POLICE and members of the regiment destroyed a marijuana field on July 11, in Castara, Tobago.

Officers estimated they destroyed about 626 trees and a quantity of dried marijuana, with an estimated street value of over $5 million.

A police statement issued on July 12 said the discovery was part of an intelligence-led eradication exercise in the Moriah Police Station district.

The exercise took place between 5.45 am and 7.25 am, was spearheaded by W/ASP Williams and Insp Bacchus, along with W/Sgt Gordon-Harris and acting Sgt McMillan.

W/Cpl Alfred and Ag Cpl Ferguson led the exercise, which included officers from the Tobago Divisional Task Force (Area North, West and East), the Canine Unit and members of the regiment.

Based on information received, PC Antoine led the party of officers to about 900 metres into a forested area near the Springs of Castara, where they detected a strong scent of marijuana.

They searched the area and uncovered the growing trees and 1,500 grammes of dried marijuana.

The total estimated street value of the illegal drug was $5,012,800.

The officers destroyed the marijuana trees by cutting and burning them together with the dried plants on site.

The statement highlighted that the police service remains committed to reducing the availability of illegal drugs, disrupting the operations of those involved in the illicit drug trade and ensuring the continued safety and security of all.