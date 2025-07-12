CoP orders probe into leaked Martin George files

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro -

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro has ordered an immediate investigation into the leaking of sensitive information related to a sexual assault case involving two attorneys.

Expressing grave concerns in a media statement on July 11, Guevarro said investigators are probing how sensitive information including the name, image, and contents of a statement given by the virtual complainant, is circulating widely.

"This investigation will seek to determine how this confidential information entered the public domain and to identify and hold accountable any person(s) found responsible for breaching the law or internal protocols," Guevarro said.

"The police service wishes to underscore that the law is unambiguous on the manner in which sexual offences investigations are to be conducted, particularly concerning the protection of the identity and privacy of victims."

The statement did not identify the names of the accused, alleged victim or the case.

However, Guevarro is the latest public figure to condemn the leaks in the matter involving attorney Martin George, who is charged with sexual assault offences against a junior attorney.

George, 58, is out on $150,000 bail and made his first court appearance before a master in the High Court on July 9.

The Police Commissioner reminded the public that the Sexual Offences Act and related laws existed precisely to safeguard victims from further trauma and to encourage the reporting of such serious crimes.

Guevarro added that the police remained steadfast in its commitment to upholding the law, protecting victims, and ensuring that all investigations especially those involving sexual offences are done with the highest level of confidentiality, professionalism and sensitivity.

"We urge members of the public and the media to refrain from sharing or publishing any material that could further expose or harm the complainant, and to allow due process to take its course."

Earlier in the day, the Law Association of TT (LATT), headed by Lynette Seebaran-Suite SC, called on the police and "other relevant authorities" to investigate the source of the leak.

The association also urged them to hold accountable any individual responsible for the "unlawful and unethical conduct."

The association further called on everyone, especially social media users, to refrain from sharing or reposting material that violated the law or caused harm to the people involved in the matter.

"Let us all act with care, respect, and responsibility."

"The association reminds the public that Section 32 of the Sexual Offences Act, Chap. 11:28, makes it a criminal offence to publish or broadcast any information likely to lead to the identification of a complainant in a sexual offences matter."

"The law is clear, and it applies equally to traditional media outlets and social media users. The rationale behind this prohibition is to protect victims of sexual offences from further trauma, stigma and public scrutiny."

LATT emphasised that the unauthorised disclosure of sensitive information not only breached the law, but also undermined the dignity, privacy and safety of the people involved.

"This troubling incident reflects a broader and increasingly prevalent trend in Trinidad and Tobago: the unauthorised leaking and sharing of police evidence, crime scene footage, witness statements, and other sensitive information that ought to remain in the custody of the appropriate investigative authorities," the statement said.

"This must not become the norm. The protection of the justice system depends on maintaining the confidentiality of such material until due process is followed."

LATT's condemnation came a day after the head of the Assembly of Southern Lawyers, Saira Lakhan, expressed disgust over the leak.

She described the leak as a gross violation of the victim's privacy and dignity and an affront to the integrity of the justice system.

She insisted, "There must be consequences for those responsible for this breach!"

She charged that it is unacceptable that survivors of sexual violence face secondary harm through irresponsible and unethical social media exposure.