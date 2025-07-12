Bandits strike in Cunupia, Warrenville, Chaguanas

- File photo

A series of crimes, including vehicle theft, armed robbery, and a violent home invasion, were reported between July 9 and 10 across Cunupia, Warrenville, and Chaguanas.

In Cunupia, a 57-year-old man reported his white Mazda Y12 Familia Station Wagon stolen overnight. Reports say the man parked and secured his car along Chattoo Trace, Warrenville, around 8 pm on July 9.

After going to bed, he awoke at approximately 4.30 am on July 10 to discover the vehicle missing. The car is valued at $45,000.

Later that same day, in Warrenville, a 22-year-old female student of the University of the West Indies was robbed while walking home along Warren Munroe Road around 9.20 pm.

The victim was accosted by a lone male suspect who pushed her to the ground and stole two mobile phones: an iPhone 10 in a pink case, valued at $1,500, and an iPhone 12 in a black case with a SIM card, valued at $2,300.

The suspect fled the scene in a waiting silver Nissan B15. The victim described the assailant as slim-built, with a dark brown complexion, about five feet five inches tall.

Meanwhile, in Chaguanas, a 61-year-old female bar owner was the victim of a violent home invasion.

Around 9 pm on July 9, the woman secured her home before retiring to bed. At about 1 am on July 10, she was awakened to four men dressed in dark-coloured clothing standing in her bedroom.

The suspects announced a robbery and demanded money and jewellery. One of the intruders, armed with a firearm, physically assaulted the woman while the others ransacked several rooms.

The suspects escaped with a digital video recorder, $6,000 in cash, a quantity of gold jewellery, and an unknown amount of alcohol. They fled in the victim’s white Nissan AD Wagon, registration number PBS 5191, valued at $25,000.

Reports say the suspects gained entry through a window on the northern side of the home and left through the garage door on the western side.

Investigations into all three incidents are ongoing.