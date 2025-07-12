Bandits strike in Cunupia, Warrenville, Chaguanas
A series of crimes, including vehicle theft, armed robbery, and a violent home invasion, were reported between July 9 and 10 across Cunupia, Warrenville, and Chaguanas.
In Cunupia, a 57-year-old man reported his white Mazda Y12 Familia Station Wagon stolen overnight. Reports say the man parked and secured his car along Chattoo Trace, Warrenville, around 8 pm on July 9.
After going to bed, he awoke at approximately 4.30 am on July 10 to discover the vehicle missing. The car is valued at $45,000.
Later that same day, in Warrenville, a 22-year-old female student of the University of the West Indies was robbed while walking home along Warren Munroe Road around 9.20 pm.
The victim was accosted by a lone male suspect who pushed her to the ground and stole two mobile phones: an iPhone 10 in a pink case, valued at $1,500, and an iPhone 12 in a black case with a SIM card, valued at $2,300.
The suspect fled the scene in a waiting silver Nissan B15. The victim described the assailant as slim-built, with a dark brown complexion, about five feet five inches tall.
Meanwhile, in Chaguanas, a 61-year-old female bar owner was the victim of a violent home invasion.
Around 9 pm on July 9, the woman secured her home before retiring to bed. At about 1 am on July 10, she was awakened to four men dressed in dark-coloured clothing standing in her bedroom.
The suspects announced a robbery and demanded money and jewellery. One of the intruders, armed with a firearm, physically assaulted the woman while the others ransacked several rooms.
The suspects escaped with a digital video recorder, $6,000 in cash, a quantity of gold jewellery, and an unknown amount of alcohol. They fled in the victim’s white Nissan AD Wagon, registration number PBS 5191, valued at $25,000.
Reports say the suspects gained entry through a window on the northern side of the home and left through the garage door on the western side.
Investigations into all three incidents are ongoing.
Comments
"Bandits strike in Cunupia, Warrenville, Chaguanas"