Bamboo auto parts dealer shot dead in Freeport

FREEPORT residents found the body of a man slumped behind the steering wheel of a pick up after hearing gunshots and a loud crash around 9.30 pm on July 11.

Police later identified the victim as 40-year-old businessman Suresh Moonsammy, also known as Zorro, of Chickland Road, Upper Carapichaima.

He had been shot in the head and died at the scene.

He was the owner of Bigwave Auto Ltd at Bamboo Boulevard in Bamboo #3, Valsayn.

According to police, residents reported hearing several gunshots followed by a crashing sound on Mission Road, just a few houses away from the Upper Carapichaima Primary School.

Officers from the Central Division Task Force (Area South) were among the first responders.

They found a white Isuzu van with its engine still running. Moonsammy was in the driver’s seat, motionless, his head slumped against the window and both hands resting on his lap.

EHS personnel from the Global Medical Response Unit also responded but found no signs of life.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, were alerted.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.