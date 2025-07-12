Alicia Aberdeen brings 7th instalment of art exhibit home to Trinidad and Tobago

TT-born US-based artist Alicia Aberdeen-Jones. - Photos courtesy Alicia Aberdeen-Jones

THE number seven holds significant meaning in certain contexts, sometimes symbolising completeness, perfection, or spirituality.

For TT-born, US-based artist Alicia Aberdeen-Jones, it’s all that and more as she prepares to bring her annual art show and fundraiser, Paintings In The Garden (PITG) VII home.

After six years in New York, the event, produced by Alicia Aberdeen Art LLC, will travel to TT to be hosted by the Central Bank of TT for two weeks.

“Staying positive, staying the course, and staying grounded; faith and humility are key,” Aberdeen-Jones said of seeing her desire to bring the show to her country of birth into fruition.

The opening night gala will be on August 28, at the Central Bank auditorium, and will feature a number of well-known local talents.

“There will be quality entertainment and food, and of course there will be wine.”

The exhibit will run until September 12 and will showcase the work of a mix of established and up-and-coming local artists, among them Aberdeen-Jones herself as well as US-based Alvin Clayton-Fernandes, Beverly Fitzwilliam-Harries, Evan Samuel, Gabriella Wilkes, Glenn Roopchand, Ken Crichlow, Janice Derrrick, Tomley Roberts, Tyler Villaruel, YZ Art; and Bishop Anstey High School students Shivani Thomas and Imani Sesepkekiu.

“This year’s theme is Zandolie In A MANGO Tree - The Essence of a People.

"Dynamic; safe space; resilience; movement; survival; enjoyment; eccentric; freedom; camouflage; beauty; opportunity; reenergize – these are all perfect interpretations of the image and the people and homeland it represents," Aberdeen-Jones said.

This theme is reflective of one of her pieces that will be featured in the show.

"I’m likening the Zandolie in a MANGO Tree to the freedoms and open beauty we enjoy as a people; a freedom that we sometimes take for granted.”

Following last year's installment, which opened on December 6 at the Consulate General of TT in New York, Aberdeen-Jones was presented with a Proclamation from the New York State Senator’s Office of the 21st District for her "remarkable contribution to art, culture, and humanitarian efforts.”

This strengthened her commitment to using PITG to create spaces for artists of the Caribbean diaspora to shine and represent the many layers of their creative culture in New York City and beyond, and to give back to causes that are dear to her heart.

"At Alicia Aberdeen Art, LLC, we work on art shows and projects that drive Trinbagonian and Caribbean culture in a variety of ways. These art shows spotlight a heritage that celebrate genres of Caribbean talent while championing real causes. In this way, we pay-it-forward.”

As always, part of the proceeds will go to this year’s cause, to assist substance abuse treatment centre Serenity Place Empowerment Centre for Women in Guapo, Trinidad. Aberdeen-Jones said this gesture comes from a personal place, as she has lived and relived the trauma of seeing her talented brother, Sheldon “Sketch” Aberdeen fall prey to drug addiction and living on the streets.

“There is a tangible need for an infrastructure that is conducive to holistic rehabilitation and reintegration into society for addicts and recovering addicts to really stand a chance. Serenity Place Empowerment Center for Women clearly deserves our focus."

Eventually, she said, the aim is for PITG to inspire more opportunities and spaces to spotlight the burgeoning artistic talent in the diaspora.

"The hope is to create this ‘other' space between the US, TT and the Caribbean that establishes an ongoing creative relationship, showcasing our talents and touting our contributions to the various places we occupy, while acknowledging our co-dependence in the region."

In order to achieve this, she said, considerations should be given for a biennial cycle of production in TT, with the possibility of alternating which island hosts the event.

"This should be discussed at a Consular level to explore economic possibilities and foster good relationships."

But for now, she intends to use PITG as a two-pronged tool to highlight the works of as many Caribbean artists as she can, and to bless her causes with whatever little she can give.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to: https://islandetickets.com/event/PITG-TT . Tickets also available at CBTT Box Office. Contact: Gail (868) 759-3292 Anatomy Tech (868) 221-2437