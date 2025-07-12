Additional cargo sailings as Cabo Star out of service

An aerial view of the Galleons Passage at the Scarborough Port. - Photo courtesy Kenneth Phillips

THE Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Company Ltd said there will be additional sailings of the TT Spirit and Galleons Passage ferries to support cargo transportation during the dry-docking of the MV Cabo Star.

A statement issued on July 12 said the TT Spirit will operate cargo services departing from Trinidad on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 am.

The ferry departs from Tobago at 2 pm on those same days. Vehicles using this service must have a maximum gross weight of 7,000 kg.

The Galleons Passage will provide cargo services on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays only, departing Trinidad at noon.

Departures from Tobago will be at 11 am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The service for unaccompanied vehicles also has a maximum gross weight of 7,000 kg.

Travellers and cargo operators are reminded that sailing schedules and vessels assigned to the service are subject to change without notice.

"These schedules will be adjusted to meet the demands of the cargo service, and all updates will be posted to Inter-Island Transportation Co social media platforms and WhatsApp status."

It added that all vehicles must be immediately removed from the vessels upon arrival at the destination port.

"An obstruction fee of $450 will be applied for failure to remove vehicles within one hour after the vessels' arrival," the statement said.

Tickets for the TT Spirit and Galleons Passage can be purchased only at the Port of Spain and Scarborough Ferry terminals.

Last month, Minister of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John announced that the MV Cabo Star would be taken out of service for dry-docking from July 12 to August 3.

To minimise disruption during the period, the government contracted the barge MV Emprendedora to help with cargo operations which will begin on July 14 to transport goods vehicles in excess of 7,000 kgs.

The public service announcement encouraged all MV Emprendedora users to make advance bookings through the respective cargo offices in Port of Spain and Scarborough.

For further information about MV Emprendedora bookings, people can call the cargo offices in Port of Spain at 467-5072 or Scarborough at 467-5330.