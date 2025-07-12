A nation’s honour, a government’s vision

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: In a moment steeped in significance, pride, and promise, TT stood tall on the world stage as we welcomed India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to our shores. The occasion was not merely ceremonial; it was historic. With the full dignity of state protocol and national pride, President Christine Kangaloo conferred upon Modi the Order of the Republic of TT – the nation’s highest national award.

This decision, it must be noted, was not taken lightly nor was it merely symbolic. It was the result of a unanimous cabinet decision made under the direction and leadership of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. This honour reflects the government’s vision to strengthen TT’s ties with India – a global powerhouse and longstanding ally rooted in shared history and cultural kinship.

What unfolded at President’s House was more than a ceremonial gesture; it was a masterstroke in diplomacy. Persad-Bissessar, the first woman to lead our country and now restored to the office of prime minister with a strong and capable team, demonstrated yet again that leadership grounded in wisdom, inclusivity, and foresight can transform the way our nation is seen in the world.

The conferral of this award under her government’s tenure sends a clear signal: TT is open to deepening meaningful international relationships, built on mutual respect and shared democratic values.

Credit must also be given to the newly appointed ministers and senators, who in their early days in office have shown a clear commitment to repositioning TT as a serious, competent, and forward-looking democracy. Their support in cabinet for this decision reflects a collective understanding of the broader strategic importance of such diplomatic engagements. This is not just about honouring a foreign leader; it is about placing our small nation firmly within the orbit of global opportunity.

Modi’s visit was met with genuine affection by the people of TT – and rightly so. His leadership in India has resonated far beyond his nation’s borders, and our country's highest civilian award to him demonstrates maturity, confidence, and a sense of international awareness.

The event was also a reflection of our cultural richness and our shared ancestry. The melodies, the colours, the customs all came together as a celebration not only of India’s Prime Minister, but of who we are as a people. It reminded the world that TT’s diversity is its strength, and our diplomacy is guided by deep-rooted cultural respect.

As we move forward under this new UNC government, led by Persad-Bissessar, the tone has clearly shifted. It is a tone of humility, competence, and global engagement. What we saw in this event is what good governance looks like – thoughtful decisions made in the interest of national prestige, international co-operation, and the upliftment of our people.

May this visit be the beginning of deeper collaboration between our nations – in education, technology, trade, and cultural exchange – and may it serve as a reminder to us all of the power of respectful, visionary leadership.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima