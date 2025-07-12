6 held, gun seized in Gasparillo

- File photo

A targeted anti-crime operation in Gasparillo resulted in the arrest of six people, including a 21-year-old man from Williamsville for being drunk in a public place and resisting arrest.

The police also seized a gun, a quantity of ammunition, and $24,400 during the operation, which took place between 11 pm on July 10 and 3 am on July 11.

Three men, aged 18, 23, and 27, from Gasparillo were held for questioning in connection with robberies.

A 34-year-old man from Garth Road, Williamsville, was arrested for using obscene language, and a 50-year-old man from Guaracara Street, Gasparillo, was held on an outstanding warrant.

The exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Simon and Supt Jaikaran, and led by acting Supt Ramsaran, acting Insp Alexander, and Sgt Suliman.

It involved officers from Gasparillo (Enquiries Team), the Guard and Emergency Branch under the supervision of Cpl Grant, as well as units from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and the K9 Branch.

Based on information received, police searched an area near the Lumsden Recreation Ground, where they discovered and seized a Glock 19 9mm pistol fitted with an automatic selector, along with a magazine containing ten live rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The weapon was found inside a black plastic bag.

The officers completed a total of ten stop-and-search forms.

Four (4) search warrants were executed in connection with the search for illegal firearms and ammunition.

PC Goddard is continuing enquiries.