2 men shot in separate incidents in Laventille, Morvant

- File photo

A 43-year-old man from Picton Road, Laventille, was shot in the left leg after a gunman told him "The boss wanted to see him."

Reports say the victim was visiting his father in Laventille around 3 pm on July 10 when he was approached by a man of African descent.

Responding to the assailant, the victim asked, “Who, boss?”

At that point, the suspect drew a firearm. On seeing the weapon, the victim attempted to flee but heard multiple gunshots and felt a burning sensation in his upper left leg.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department, where he is listed in stable condition.

In a separate incident in Morvant, a 61-year-old retired evaluator from the Insect Vector Division of the Ministry of Health was shot while repairing his van in front of a friend's home.

Around 3.30 pm on July 10, the victim was standing on Ciamette Street when he was approached by two men, one armed with a firearm, who announced a robbery. The armed suspect struck the victim in the face, causing him to fall. He then heard a gunshot and felt a burning sensation in his left shoulder.

Attempting to escape, the victim ran into his friend’s yard, where he was bitten multiple times by his friend’s dog. The men stole the victim's gold chain valued at $25,000 and a gold ring valued at $4,000 before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken by a neighbour to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he remains in stable condition. He underwent an X-ray to assess the extent of his injuries. Both suspects were described as being of African descent.

Police investigations into both incidents are ongoing.