Trinidad and Tobago U19s lose to Bermuda, Jamaica at RAN U19 rugby

TT's Jeremiah Moore (centre) makes a pass during the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Men's Under-19 XVs tournament in Queretaro, Mexico. - Photo courtesy RAN

TRINIDAD and Tobago remain winless and in cellar position on the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Men’s Under-19 TVs tournament standings after recording two more losses on day two, in Queretaro, Mexico, on July 10.

TT lost 10-7 to Bermuda in their first match on the second day and then gave up an early lead to go down 20-14 against Jamaica in their final pool match.

TT trailed 5-0 at the half-time break and Bermuda doubled their lead after nine minutes into the second period. However, some quick footwork from Jeremiah Moore 23 minutes into the final session saw TT score a try to half the deficit. The Caribs RC player then successfully converted his try to add two more points before the final whistle blew.

Against Jamaica later on, TT scored first through an intercept pass from Ezekiel Wilson, who sprinted down the left to score his first international try. He then converted his try to make it 7-0.

Soon after, Jamaica’s Mihren Hamilton-Richards scored a try of his own and also converted to level to game. Four minutes before the half-time break, Benjamin Palmer-Taylor scored a try and converted his kick to send Jamaica 12-7 up.

Just before the break, however, Hamilton-Richards kicked from the corner to score three more and go 15-7 up at the half.

Six minutes into the second period Edward Knightly put TT back on the score board with a try and successful kick to make it 15-14. But as soon as TT scored, Jamaica responded as Reuben Flynn scored a try to affirm the win.

TT lost their two opening matches against USA 59-0 and versus Cayman Islands 19-10.

TT are expected to play Bermuda in the fifth place playoff.