Tribe bands bring circus and friends to town for Carnival 2026

Carnival Tribe - Maraye Kaia - Photos by Daniel Prentice

THE circus came to town and brought some friends when Tribe bands revealed the themes of their Carnival 2026 presentations on July 5 at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Those who did not make it to the Savannah were not left out, the presentation was streamed via a live feed on carnivaltribe.com.

Hundreds once again flocked to Launch Land, which the band started in 2024.

The amusement-park theme included a roller coaster stage backdrop, a mini carousel, circus bus and Carnival booths for food, drinks and sponsors.

The presentations revealed were Lost Tribe - Island Circus; Harts - Bacchanal of Bloom; Bliss - Uncaged; and Tribe - Maraye.

Island Circus was presented like a big top show in the style of the Ringling Bros and Barnum and Bailey or the more contemporary UniverSoul Circus and the Hollywood hit The Greatest Showman.

It seemed only fitting that Lady Gaga's Abracadabra was the theme song for the presentation.

The costumes were based on TT's traditional mas characters but with a modern twist.

Blue devils, midnight robbers, baby dolls, moko jumbies, dragons and sexy Pierrot Grenade will be presented as The Lost Tribe vies for its fifth Large Band of the Year title.

In a news release on July 5, The Lost Tribe bandleader and Tribe's creative director Valmiki Maharaj said, “You don’t have to wander very far before you start drawing comparisons to a show like the circus. Our mas is as fantastical as any flying trapeze or human cannonball. Our blue devil and midnight robber and baby doll as over the top as any clown, acrobat or aerialist."

He added,"We call Trinidad and Tobago Carnival 'The Greatest Show on Earth.'”

The designers include Maharaj, Peter Elias, Naas Mohammed, Jenny McCarthy, Shari Winchester, Shandelle Loregnard, Atiba Borde.

Bacchanal in Bloom with sections Leata, Sakura, Fleur de Fete, Zafirra, Mystic Rose, designed by Solange Govia, Kevin GS, Erin and Kacie Gonzales, Monique Creteau, Rebecca Awai and Aimee Sabga will paint the town in colourful petals in 2026.

The designs, however, looked like the regular feathers and beads we have grown accustomed to.

Bliss took the audience soaring in the skies with the birds with its presentation, Uncaged. Recreating birds in flight meant the costumes came with large, extravagant back packs.The designers are Chandra Maharaj, Thais McGowan, Andrew Charlett, Solange Govia, Tobye Gill and Sheena Ali.

And Tribe brings the deep sea to the streets of Port of Spain with Maraye.

Siren, Pearl of the Ocean, Koraal and Mysatara were some of the sea creatures awakened.

The costumes, dipped in gems and pearls, were designed by Gail Cabral, Humzee, JP Richardson, Lana Nobrega, Kisha Als, Natlie Fonrose, Shawn Dhanraj and Jennerlee Ramnarine.

The bacchanal ended at 2 am, but Tribe will host various events at the different mas camps in the lead-up to the parade of the bands for Carnival 2026 on February 16 and 17.