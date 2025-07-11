Top cop orders probe into online leak of sex assault statement

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro. FILE PHOTO -

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro has ordered an investigation into the online leak of the evidential statement of a female attorney, recorded by police, whose allegations led to another attorney – Martin George – being arrested and charged for sexual offences.

The statement, which has been posted and reposted extensively on social media, highlights the name of the alleged victim as well as details of the alleged sexual assault.

In a statement on July 11, the TTPS said the commissioner noted with grave concern the statements of the Law Association (LATT) regarding the alleged leaking of sensitive information, including the name, image and contents of a statement given by the complainant in a recent sexual assault investigation.

As such, Guevarro has ordered an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding these alleged leaks. This investigation will seek to determine how the confidential information entered the public domain and to identify and hold accountable anyone found responsible for breaching the law or internal protocols.

The TTPS release said the law is unambiguous on the manner in which sexual offences investigations are to be conducted, particularly concerning the protection of the identity and privacy of victims.

The Sexual Offences Act and related laws exist precisely to safeguard victims from further trauma and to encourage the reporting of these serious crimes. The release said the TTPS remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the law, protecting victims, and ensuring that all investigations, especially those involving sexual offences, are conducted with the highest level of confidentiality, professionalism and sensitivity.

"We urge members of the public and the media to refrain from sharing or publishing any material that could further expose or harm the complainant, and to allow due process to take its course," the release ended.

The TTPS' stance came hours after the LATT issued its own releasing in which it expressed grave concerns on the publishing online of the alleged victim's evidential statement as recorded by investigators.

The LATT's release came a day after head of the Assembly of Southern Lawyers Saira Lakhan issued a release on her own behalf condemning the leak of the information online.

George was arrested at his Port of Spain office on July 8 and was later charged with one count of grievous sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. He appeared in court and was granted $150,000 bail and the case adjourned to October 7. The incident is alleged to have taken place in George's office on March 22.