Simon to meet with CoP on Martin case

DCP Suzette Martin -

Assistant Commissioner of Police Curt Simon says he will be meeting with Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro on July 11 to discuss his investigation into the matter involving Deputy Commissioner of Police Suzette Martin.

Speaking to Newsday via phone on July 10, Simon said he felt the need to seek additional assistance.

“We have reached a stage in the investigation where it may call for some interactions with some other people within the criminal justice system, so I am having a meeting with the CoP tomorrow on it.

“Due to certain intricacies, and we really like to be meticulous. I like to be meticulous in all I do. I think it would be prudent to seek interaction with other people in the criminal justice system.”

On June 23, Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro announced that Martin was the subject of an investigation into possible criminal conduct alleged by firearms dealer Brent Thomas. He said he received the allegations via report on June 18 and forwarded them to the commission on the same day.

Since then, Martin cleared out her office after preparing files for the CoP, and the file relating to a previous police investigation into the conduct of Martin and three other officers in the Brent Thomas matter reportedly went missing.

The Police Service Commission has remained silent on the issue.