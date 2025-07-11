Rethinking GATE: Fairer, smarter and more inclusive

THE EDITOR: There has been renewed discussion about the possible reinstatement of GATE funding for postgraduate studies in TT. While I applaud any effort that seeks to empower citizens through education, I believe it is time we rethink how GATE is structured to ensure fairness and equity, particularly in light of our country’s limited financial resources.

One suggestion worth serious consideration is the idea of placing a cap on GATE eligibility per person. Simply put: every citizen should be able to access GATE-funded education either at the undergraduate or postgraduate level; but not both.

This is not about denying opportunities; rather, it’s about distributing limited resources more equitably. As it stands, some individuals receive full funding for both undergraduate and postgraduate studies, while others (who may have paid out-of-pocket for their undergraduate education) are left without support if they later wish to pursue advanced degrees. This imbalance creates an inadvertent privileging of some citizens over others and undermines the very principle of social empowerment that GATE was designed to uphold.

By restructuring GATE to provide one funded academic pathway per person, we can:

• Expand access to a wider pool of deserving students.

• Encourage accountability in the use of public funds.

• Avoid duplication of state investment in the same individual.

• And, most importantly, empower more citizens, particularly those from underserved or working-class backgrounds.

Moreover, this approach would also recognise and support individuals who have made personal financial sacrifices to fund their own education. If someone has paid privately for their undergraduate degree, they should still be eligible for GATE support at the postgraduate level – ensuring that past self-financing does not disqualify them from future state support. In a time of fiscal constraint, we must aim not just to preserve GATE, but to make it smarter, fairer, and more inclusive. Empowering social growth means making choices that uplift the many, not disproportionately benefiting the few.

THERESE BAPTISTE

via e-mail