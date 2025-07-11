Performing artistes to showcase talent at Stars of South competition

Radio announcer Akeem "Akeem Reloaded" Alexander. -

Performing artistes, especially those based in south Trinidad, will have the opportunity to showcase their talents at the Stars of South competition in September.

In a release, the event’s organisers, DIMEDIA and radio announcer Akeem “Akeem Reloaded” Alexander said south Trinidad is “about to level up and shine even brighter” with the talent show.

“(It is) a dynamic new platform for singers, dancers and musicians to showcase their talent, win big and take centre stage.”

The event will take place at the Carnival City Ultra Lounge at Gulf City Mall, La Romaine and welcomes all genres and styles of the performing arts. Participants must be 18 and older.

Registration begins on July 31 via online forms which will be available on the Stars of South social media pages – StarsofSouthTT on Instagram and StarsofSouth on TikTok. Registration fee will be a $100. Once registered, semi-finalists will be chosen and notified by e-mail. The semis are set for September 14 from 4 pm - 12 am, and the grand finale, September 27 from 7 pm - 2 am.

Only solo performances will be allowed and they must be “clean, respectful and family friendly,” the release said.

Original performances and routines, it added, while encouraged, are not mandatory. Cover performances must be appropriately credited.

The panel of judges will include local celebrities.

“This is a major opportunity for emerging creatives to grow their brand, build their network and walk away with meaningful prizes…It’s more than just a competition – it’s a movement,” the release said.