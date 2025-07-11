Perenco welcomed as a major gas producer

Valaris-249 jack-up drilling rig sailing to Chaguaramas after completion of drilling activities in Onyx, TSP. - Photo courtesy Energy Chamber

THE government has welcomed the completion of Perenco’s acquisition of the Greater Angostura producing oil and gas assets and associated production facilities from Woodside Energy in Trinidad and Tobago.

In a release on July 11, the Energy Ministry said this acquisition makes Perenco a major player in natural gas production in TT and positions the company among the country's top three producers.

The acquisition complements Perenco’s existing asset portfolio, which includes the company’s recent acquisition of bp’s Cashima, Amherstia, Flamboyant and Immortelle (CAFI) gas producing assets and the Onyx discovery in the Teak, Samaan and Poui (TSP) area.

In 2025, Perenco TT Ltd announced the successful drilling of the Onyx well and sidetrack in the eastern part of the Onyx field, demonstrating that its cost management philosophy allows the company to extend the life of mature oil and gas reservoirs, enabling production in what would otherwise be uneconomic or stranded wells.

Commenting on the acquisition, Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal said, "I wish to congratulate Perenco on this acquisition and look forward to working with them to increase the production from all the acreage and assets under their control.

"Perenco’s continued growth and its acquisition of Woodside’s oil and gas producing assets demonstrate strong investor confidence and optimism for the future of the oil and gas industry off the East Coast of Trinidad."

Moonilal added that TT remains an attractive location for operators such as Perenco due to its existing energy infrastructure, established and experienced players, support services and export route for LNG.