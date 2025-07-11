No Man's Land vendors hurt by boycott

Visitors exit the Frankie Tours glass-bottom boat after a trip to the Buccoo Reef, Nylon Pool and No Man's Land at Bon Accord. FILE PHOTO -

Vendors at No Man's Land are saddened by the recent altercation, which they say are impacting their businesses.

The group’s spokesperson, Chelsye Harry of Caribbean Family – a restaurant business engaged in the supplication of meals – spoke with Newsday on July 10.

This follows the decision by some reef tour operators on the island to boycott No Man’s Land following a brawl aboard Cool Runnings glass-bottom boat, which later continued at the popular liming location. Videos of the incident on social media showed three men severely beating a man aboard the vessel. Another video showed a man with a cutlass fighting with another man in the sand on No Man's Land.

Harry said while they were not responsible for the incident that occurred, they strongly apologised.

“Frankie Tours and Cool Runnings not bringing their boat to No Mans Land affects us in a very big way as persons from near and far remain interested in our offerings, so they are calling to find out how do they get to us now.

"This is our way of paying our bills, we are contributors to the tourism product. We’re just out here trying to make the best of what we have until better can be done. We are definitely impacted by their decision.”

She said the vendors had since met amongst themselves as they wanted to see the situation addressed “sooner rather than later...

“We have agreed not to harbour the problem-makers because we know them from the village. We have agreed to not have them liming around us.

"We as vendors plan to come together to ensure more unity among ourselves at No Mans Land. The aim is to make the area safe for the people that are coming to patronise our businesses.”

She said the vendors further agreed they would put more emphasis into their businesses by creating an established organisation.

“We would form the group and collect money towards upgrades to include running water, tables for us to ply our trade properly, get a toilet facility, establish ourselves properly. We’ve been waiting on the government to do it for us but...”

Owner and manager of the vessel Sugar Lipz, however, said he would continue to take his clients to No Man’s Land.

“I am not boycotting No Mans Land, I would continue to go there once I have a trip to take out. I am running a different business to the other fellas – Frankie and them. I always take my trip to No Mans Land once I have people to go out. I always take them out to have a nice time.”

He said he and a few others were against the decision of boycott taken. He said a boycott was not the solution to the problem as operators had become greedy leading to the incidents of lawlessness whilst on sea.

“There will be fights. Each boat is licensed for a certain amount of people but yet these fellas overbook, so there is overcrowding and overloading. So there is recklessness.”

He is calling on the THA to step in and address the situation.

“This problem with overloading and fighting is the authorities to blame. We have no patrols out there and on top of that when they are around, they see the glass bottom boats being overload, but they don’t say anything, so people do what they want. When they are not out there and we enquire why they weren’t, they say they don’t have gas the problem is that the authorities need to do more.”

Newsday contacted THA Secretary of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development Nathisha Charles-Pantin who said that she was aware of the incident and had since established a committee to deal with matters pertaining to the marine park.

“I am a trained ecologist so I would never hesitate to step in and support anything that protects our natural heritage.”

The committee headed by Allan Stewart with Ricardo Alfred as his deputy, she said will begin to work with immediate effect.

“Their roles and responsibilities include the introduction of rules and regulations, centralised ticket sales for tours, improvement of Tobago's tourism product, regularisation of the jet ski industry, stakeholder engagement plan, resumption and enhancement of sea-based patrols in the Marine Park, regularisation of tour-related activities during peak seasons, re-introduction of joint patrols with the TTPS and TTCG.”

While Senior Superintendent of Police Earl Elie confirmed the report but said no suspects had been h​eld in connection with the attack.