Leave granted to worker to pursue FOIA case against ministry

The High Court has granted a public servant permission to pursue judicial review proceedings against the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure for failing to meet its legal obligation under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

The decision by Justice Marissa Robertson, allows Johnson Chadee to seek declarations over the ministry’s delay in responding to a FOIA request sent on May 12. The application sought performance appraisal-related documents critical to an active constitutional claim filed by Chadee in 2024.

According to Chadee, who serves as a Computer Operator II and is acting EDP Assistant Control Supervisor, the ministry initially acknowledged receipt of his request and promised a response within the statutory 30-day limit. That commitment was made in writing on the same day the request was submitted, May 12.

However, no substantive response was ever provided. The ministry later sought a 30-day extension on June 11, which Chadee rejected due to urgent timelines in his civil claim.

In affidavits filed in support of his judicial review, Chadee said the FOIA request was for a range of documents, including criteria used in his performance appraisals, quarterly reviews, and internal correspondence regarding assessment methods between 2018 and 2024.

These documents, he argued, are directly relevant to his claim of unequal treatment and procedural unfairness, particularly since some appraisals were allegedly prepared after the initiation of his lawsuit.

Chadee further alleged that the appraisals were issued in breach of a court injunction dated August 13, 2024. He contended that these appraisals were irregular, retroactive, and possibly intended to justify discriminatory treatment. Despite the documents being actively used by the ministry, Chadee said they remain undisclosed to his legal team.

“The respondent’s own representatives have clearly acted upon and given instructions with reference to these very documents,” he stated, arguing that the refusal to disclose may undermine the fairness of his pending case.

He also cited Section 35 of the FOIA, which permits disclosure of exempt materials if public interest in exposing abuse or injustice outweighs confidentiality concerns.

The judicial review seeks declarations of statutory breach, orders for immediate disclosure or decision, and the right to include any disclosed materials in his ongoing constitutional proceedings. A case management conference has been scheduled for September 19.

In his civil claim, Chadee is seeking flexible work hours due to a long-standing medical condition.

Justice Carol Gobin granted an injunction, restraining a disciplinary tribunal from proceeding until the resolution of the employee’s legal challenge. The judge also barred the ministry’s permanent secretary from taking any punitive action against the employee, such as suspension or dismissal, while the case is pending.

A decision in the substantive matter is expected soon.

Chadee was diagnosed in 2003 and had been requesting flexible working hours since 2018 to manage his condition.

According to the claim, his union, the Public Service Association (PSA), submitted medical reports from the North West Regional Health Authority supporting his case.

Though initially deemed medically unfit in 2012, a later review by the Ministry of Health’s Medical Board in 2015 found him fit to work.