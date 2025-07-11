Lawyer wants police to probe leaked info in Martin George case

ONE attorney is calling on the police to investigate the leaking of confidential information relating to the state's evidence against attorney Martin George, who has been charged with grievous sexual misconduct and indecent assault against a young female attorney.

Saira Lakhan, president of the Assembly of Southern Lawyers, speaking in her personal capacity, issued a statement on July 10, condemning the leaking of the confidential information, which names the alleged victim and reveals sordid details of the alleged offence.

The leaked information has been widely shared on lawyers' chats, and colleagues of the victim have been exposed to explicit details of the alleged offence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Intelligence and Investigations, Suzette Martin, said the CyberCrime Unit was investigating the source of the leak. Police said the summary of the state's evidence and charge documents was also shared with the accused.

In a statement, Lakahn, a senior ordinary member of the Law Association, said she was moved to comment on the developments after George appeared in court on July 9.

She said the leaking of the information was a "gross violation" of the alleged victim's "privacy and dignity and an affront to the integrity of the justice system...

"There must be consequences for those responsible for this breach," she said, adding that "survivors of sexual violence face secondary harm through irresponsible and unethical social media exposure."

Lakhan said the decision by the accused to host a press conference on July 10 to announce his engagement and future wedding "was equally shocking" as it was an "illogical and insensitive decision."

"Rather than show respect for the seriousness of the matter, this was treated as an opportunity for cheap publicity, with light remarks made about his fiancée, who was left to face the media alone," she said.

Lakhan said the incident exposed a "wider, systemic issue, sexual harassment and abuse of power in professional environments, including law offices, public bodies and private enterprises, particularly where power imbalances are involved in a work-related environment.

"There is an urgent need for robust national policies regardless of sector, stronger legal protections, and enforceable workplace standards to address harassment, protect employees, and ensure accountability at all levels regardless of status or seniority," Lakhan said.

She said the matter was not "merely about one allegation or one law firm" but rather about the "culture we tolerate and the systems we fail to reform...

"Survivors deserve more than silence or spectacle. They deserve justice."