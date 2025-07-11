International Tango master to host dance workshop in Trinidad and Tobago

World-renowned tango master Anton Gazenbeek returns to Trinidad with Jody Gazenbeek for a four-day workshop series from October 2-5 at Rey del Ritmo Dance Studio in St James.

A media release said, following a successful series last year, the comprehensive programme includes workshops on various tango styles: Tango salon, milonga, tango vals, and tango oreillero, plus a special video lecture on the history and evolution of Argentine tango.

The weekend culminates with a tango performance and party on October 4.

Gazenbeek is a professional dancer, teacher, choreographer and historian who has performed at major milongas in Buenos Aires and toured internationally. He has partnered with tango royalty, including Guillermina Quiroga, Alicia Monti, and Susana Rojo, and is the only surviving proponent of authentic Tango al Revés (a variation where dancers face the opposite direction) in the world, the release said.

As a historian, Gazenbeek has lectured at Stanford, Harvard, Juilliard and MIT, and authored Inside Tango Argentino. He has also enjoyed an international modelling career, appearing in campaigns for Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Chanel, and Gucci.

Participants registered by July 31 will receive free introductory workshops – perfect for beginners wanting to try Argentine tango for the first time.

For further info call Nari 744-6499 or Gina 620-6310