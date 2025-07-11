Guyana win, Trinidad and Tobago U-19 match rained out

Defending champions Guyana grabbed a four-wicket win over Windward Islands in round two of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Women's Under-19 tournament, while the TT players were left frustrated as their match ended in a no result.

The 35-over tournament has been affected by rain as only two of the six matches so far have ended in a result. Only one match in round one on July 8 was completed.

Guyana restricted Windward Islands to 72 all out in 19.4 overs at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Cricket Ground at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine.

Tiea Isaacs was the top bowler for Guyana with 4/15 in six overs. Daniellie Manns and Trisha Hardat picked up 2/12 and 2/17 respectively.

Amiah Gilbert struck 14 for Windwards and Devona Tyson chipped in with 13 not out.

In response, Crystal Durant's 19 and Isaacs 16 not out steered Guyana to 73/6 in 21.3 overs.

At the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, TT got to 25/2 in six overs against Barbados before rain ended the match.

Not a ball was bowled between Jamaica and Leeward Islands at the National Cricket Centre in Couva.

Round three will be played on July 12 from 10 am.

Summarised scores:

TT 25/2 (6 overs) vs BARBADOS. No result

WINDWARD ISLANDS 72 (19.4 overs) (Amiah Gilbert 14, Devona Tyson 13 not out; Tiea Isaacs 4/15, Daniellie Manns 2/12, Trisha Hardat 2/17) vs GUYANA 73/6 (21.3 overs) (Crystal Durant 19, T Isaacs 16 not out). Guyana won by four wickets.

JAMAICA vs LEEWARD ISLANDS. Match abandoned