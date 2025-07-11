Gambling, alcohol plan will cut crime

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has taken a significant step, with her visionary leadership, towards safeguarding the future of TT's youth. With the plan to raise the legal age for alcohol consumption to 21 and the gambling age to 25, the government is demonstrating its commitment to addressing the alarming rate of youthful crimes plaguing our nation.

The statistics are stark: 65 per cent of crimes are linked to youth. By tackling the root causes of these issues, the government aims to reduce the scourge of domestic violence, road accidents, and dysfunctional families that have become all too common in our society.

This bold initiative will undoubtedly put the brakes on escalating crimes and help create a safer, more stable environment for all citizens. By protecting our young people from the harmful effects of excessive drinking and gambling, we can empower them to reach their full potential and build a brighter future for themselves and our nation.

All right-thinking and sober-minded citizens will support these measures. I commend the Prime Minister and her government for their proactive approach to addressing the challenges facing our society. Together we can build a better TT where our youth can thrive and our communities can flourish.

The proposed legislation is a crucial step towards creating a more responsible and secure society. I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our nation.

COLIN GHOURALAL

Chaguanas