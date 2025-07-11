Fix education to fix nation

-

THE EDITOR: True leadership isn't about creating divides – it's about bringing people together. It’s coaching, guiding, and navigating through challenges with grace, no matter what political banner you wave. Just like our fingers, each different in length yet working together to grip something tightly, we need to unite to keep this nation steady.

Sure, our backgrounds are varied. Not everyone can be a smooth talker or a doctor, lawyer, or accountant. We need mechanics, chefs, administrative assistants, garbage collectors – the list goes on. But how do we achieve this if many are left behind right from the classroom door, simply because they learn differently?

For years we’ve recognised students struggling to read, write, articulate themselves or keep up with others. Our education system has historically been about rankings – first, second, last – as if learning were a sprint with a single finish line. Assessments can be useful, but what about those who fall behind? All too often they’re shoved to the back of the classroom, labelled troublemakers, made fun of, or worse, forgotten altogether.

Countless well-meaning teachers and programmes have tried to close this gap, but many children still slip through the “cracks.” After years of feeling ignored, these students often come to believe success isn’t in their cards. Some choose trades or alternative routes, while others – feeling let down – turn to illegal avenues just to get by. Even scarier, some grow up entitled, convinced that the world owes them what their education denied them.

So, what’s the outcome? We've created a breeding ground for crime and turmoil. Now we're pouring millions into policing, new security measures, and anti-crime programmes – Band-Aid solutions to a problem rooted in childhood. Wouldn't it make more sense to invest in early interventions to ensure every child gets the support they need to flourish?

It’s time to urgently rethink our education system. Rote memorisation and strict testing aren't cutting it. We need approaches that consider the whole person – personalised teaching, mentorship, vocational training, and emotional support – to lift up those struggling to score above 50 per cent and empower them to make a meaningful contribution to society.

The crime surge, the social breakdown, our disillusioned youth – these aren’t random incidents. They’re the outcome of missed opportunities from years past. If we want to build a stronger, safer nation, we need to start in our classrooms. A child who believes in their potential today won’t turn into a future threat tomorrow.

ELIJAH MOTIERAM

via e-mail