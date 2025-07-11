Couva South backs Kamla as UNC leader

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar greets UNC supporters at Woodford Square, Port of Spain on May 23. FILE PHOTO/FAITH AYOUNG -

THE UNC's Couva South constituency executive has added its voice to the chorus of endorsements for Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to be re-elected as party political leader.

Persad-Bissessar has openly challenged any member of the UNC to try and take leadership of the party away from her.

She formally threw down the gauntlet at a UNC public meeting in Penal on July 7.

Persad-Bissessar said the UNC's national executive (natex) would meet this week to decide a date for the internal election of the post of political leader.

Persad-Bissessar, who has been political leader since January 24, 2010 (when she defeated UNC founder Basdeo Panday in those internal elections), expressed her intention to stand for re-election.

"I give you notice tonight. I intend to contest again for the position of political leader."

She got a standing ovation from the assembled UNC supporters when she made the announcement.

Persad-Bissessar told any potential challengers, "If you want it, come and take it."

In a statement on July 10, UNC Couva South constituency executive chairman Sharma Sooknanan said Persad-Bissessar "has broken the barriers of gender, age and class to unify people both at the national and party levels."

He added, "She has and continues to keep the country’s spirits high. She is shielded by her armour of sharp intellect, clear vision, compassion, and infinite love for the country and its people."

For these and other reasons, Sooknanan said Persad-Bissessar had the constituency executive's unanimous support to continue as UNC political leader.

Couva South is represented in Parliament by Public Utilities Minister and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Barry Padarath who has already endorsed Persad-Bissessar's leadership.

Others doing so include UNC MPs Dr Roodal Moonilal, David Lee, Jearlean John, Khadijah Ameen, Michelle Benjamin, Saddam Hosein, Dr Lackram Bodoe, Vandana Mohit and Dr Rishad Seecheran.