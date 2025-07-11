Coco Velvet International hosts youth fashion workshop at Nalis

Nalis, Port of Spain. - File photo

ONE hundred children were selected for the Coco Velvet International TT Youth Fashion and Creative Arts Workshop 2025, carded for July 14 at the Pamela Benson audio visual room at Nalis from 3-4 pm.

The workshops will be divided onto three sections:

1. Introduction to fashion design and fashion styling

2. Fashion event and project management

3. Professional fashion modelling

Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam will facilitate a presentation on image management.