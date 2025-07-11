Carli Bay murder reignites calls for security measures

Carli Bay Fishing Facility, Couva. FILE PHOTO/ANGELO MARCELLE -

AN early-morning murder at the Carli Bay Fishing Facility has reignited calls for measures to be implemented for fishermen at the compound.

Police found fisherman Calvin Sankar, 39, unresponsive at the boat-repair building around 3.45 am on July 10 after responding to a report of loud explosions in the area. He appeared to have been shot multiple times. An autopsy was ordered by a district medical officer after pronouncing him dead at the scene.

Carli Bay Fishing Association president Imtiaz Khan said his heart was heavy after learning Sankar was killed.

"He's a young person that grow up in the community and when he was younger he was in sport and thing. But when he was younger his father died and his mother not here."

The murder similarly shocked the nearby community with neighbours near Sankar's Cemetery Street, Perseverance Village home describing him as someone they did not know to be involved in any illicit activity.

"It shocking. Just yesterday I saw him up by the grocery," neighbour Joel Pierre said.

"He does lime, he does drink but I never know him to be a bad fella or anything like that."

Another neighbour, who only gave his name as Derrick, said Sankar would consume alcohol and cigarettes, he never knew him to be involved with illicit drugs.

He said Sankar would often walk Cemetery Street to check friends and his wife would often give him food to eat as he lived alone.

Two neighbours, however, said they weren't fond of Sankar because of how he would sometimes behave while intoxicated.

For Khan, the incident highlights the need for security measures at the facility and for fishermen.

The compound is over a kilometre away from the nearest community and has only one way in and out through dense bush on a road that's barely better than a dirt track.

Khan said that seclusion from wider society left the facility and those in it vulnerable to criminals.

Since 2018, Carli Bay fishermen have had boats stolen or burnt, threats against their lives made and even some being killed by pirates at sea.

Following a 2019 attack where seven fishermen from Orange Valley and Carli Bay were killed by pirates, advocacy group Fishermen and Friends of the Sea held a meeting with various fishing associations, representatives of the Coast Guard, police and the Agriculture Ministry's Fisheries Division. Ten recommendations were compiled and sent to the then-National Security Minister Stuart Young in August 2019.

While the recommendations focused heavily on safety while at sea, it also called for increased lighting.

Khan believes a previous invitation to have national security posts housed at the facilities could have prevented Sankar's murder. The invitation was extended in a November 2018 letter from the Agriculture Ministry's Permanent Secretary to the Permanent Secretary of the National Security Ministry, Police Commissioner and Chief of Defence Staff.

On June 14, then Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram endorsed a list of ten recommendations from the association to be presented to the national security minister at the time, Fitzgerald Hinds. Newsday was unable to reach Ratiram, now Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, for comment.