August Rose Thompson is new Miss Junior Heritage Personality queen

Miss Tobago Junior Heritage Personality August Rose Thompson parades before the judges in the gown competition. Photo courtesy Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd -

AUGUST ROSE THOMPSON is the new Tobago Junior Heritage Personality queen.

She was crowned during the Junior Heritage competition at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex on July 8.

The show was part of the 38th edition of the Tobago Heritage Festival, which began on July 1 with a thanksgiving service at the St Patrick’s Anglican Church, Mt Pleasant. The theme of this year’s month-long festival is Time Longer Than Twine.

The diminutive Thompson, a student of the Scarborough Methodist School, received 491 points and won the $8,000 first prize.

THA Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris and the division’s assistant secretary Niall George presented her with a large replica cheque amid rousing applause from the audience.

Thompson, a crowd favourite, also won the best gown category while Whim Anglican School’s Wenniesha Thomas topped the best self-expression category.

Thompson’s gown, a gold and green ensemble, reflected the heritage theme, Time Longer Than Twine. It was essentially a tribute to Tobago’s vibrant cultural legacy.

Twine was prominently featured in the gown, serving as both fabric and metaphor. It symbolised continuity and the connection that binds generations of Tobagonians.

The twine was also interwoven with African-inspired prints and snippets from Tobago’s colonial past, reflecting the island’s turbulent history and the resilience of its people.

Thomas also placed second in the overall queen competition with 486 points while Cassie Noray, of the Tobago School for the Deaf, Speech and Language Impaired, came in third with 469 points. They received $6,000 and $4,000, respectively.

The other participants in the queen competition were Alisha Manswell, of the St Patrick’s Anglican School and June John, of Signal Hill Secondary.

At the show, Bishop’s High School made a clean sweep in the calypso medley, drummology and speech band categories.

In the calypso medley, the school performed hits by Baron (Timothy Watkins), Shadow (Winston Bailey) and others, beating its only competitor, Scarborough Methodist School, to win the $7,000 first prize. Bishop’s scored 230 points while Scarborough Methodist got 204 points.

Bishop’s also won $7,000 in the drummology and speech band categories.

The school’s piece was arranged by Quinton Wilson while its speech band presentation was composed by Keisha Jack.

The latter dealt, in part, with the government’s tough stand on delinquent students.

“To tell allyuh the truth, me reach the heights of frustration. The violence in schools is a worrying situation. Dem school pickney eh know about law and order. Dem ah fight one-another and even the teacher.

“But Tanty Kams (Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar) dealing with them case by case. Is high time we manners dem and put them in they place. The full brunt of the law if they find them guilty and jail they parents and them, too, for failing in their parental responsibility,” one performer said.

Another Bishop’s performer also jokingly scolded the Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd for allegedly failing to pay suppliers.

“Well meh launch meh own investigation about what is taking place at the festivals commission. They owe they suppliers from since carnival and slash the heritage and like is business as usual. Ah little birdie tell me, say meh mustn’ tell ah soul, how they keep taking square pegs and keep putting them in round hole. But Mr CEO sah, one word to the wise, make sure and find money to geh we we first place prize.”

The audience cheered.

The seven delegates competing in the Miss Heritage Personality competition on July 25 at the Shaw Park Complex also made an appearance at the show.

They are: Curisha Romany (Roxborough Police Youth Club); Abbi Phillips (Scarborough Urban Village Council); Carina Kerr (Parlatuvier); Aliesa Simon (Pembroke Village Council); Asha Melville (Delaford Village Council); Denique Saul (Bethel); and Kelese Gray (Delicia’s Dance Agency).

The young women will also be featured at the Tobago Heritage Festival opening gala on July 10 at the complex.

In his welcome remarks, George said the junior heritage is one of the most exciting aspects of the festival.

“Alongside our (Tobago’s) natural beauty, our history and our cultural heritage is a very integral part of our tourism product and to see our youngsters across our schools taking part ensures that our culture is passed from one generation to another,” he said.

George encouraged the youngsters to keep at it to ensure that the island’s history is told to future generations.

“I would like to congratulate them because it is not an easy thing to stand on a stage performing in front of people. It is something that I didn’t do at their age so I definitely would like you to applaud them, each and every one for just participating because they are being involved in our heritage. For us to transform Tobago into the greatest little island on the planet, each aspect of our heritage must be observed.”

Remaining Tobago Heritage Events

July 11 – Heritage Food Fair, Scarborough Esplanade – 10am

July 12 – Northside Passion, Castara – 11am

July 12 – Keeping Literary Traditions Alive, Tobago Writers Guild, Scarborough Library

July 15 – Folk Fiesta, Shaw Park Complex – 3pm

July 15 – Keeping Literary Traditions Alive, Tobago writers Guild – Scarborough Library

July 16 – We Tambrin Story 2, Hope Community Centre – 8pm

July 17 – Keeping Literary Traditions Alive, Tobago Writers Guild – Scarborough Library

July 17 – Youth Quake ... Anansi rides again, Shaw Park Complex – 6pm

July 18 – Courtship codes ... the man come back, Golden Lane – 8pm

July 19 – Tobago Ole Time Wedding, Moriah – 1pm

July 20 – Games we used to play, Mason Hall – 9am

July 21 – Natural Treasures Day, Charlotteville – 9am

July 23 – Salaka Feast, Pembroke – 8pm

July 24 – Les Coteaux: Folk Tales and Superstition – 8pm

July 25 – Miss Tobago Heritage Personality Show, Shaw Park Complex – 6pm

July 26 – Tobago Old Time Carnival, Plymouth – 4am

July 26 – Heritage Calypso Monarch, Shaw Park Complex – 8pm

July 27 – Buccoo Unveiled, Buccoo – 5am

July 27 – Tobago Harvest, Speyside – 10am

July 28 – Belmanna Riots, Roxborough – 10am

July 29 – Legacy of Africa, Bethel – 10am

July 30 – Sea Festival, Black Rock – 6am

August 1 – Emancipation Day re-enactment, Scarborough – 5pm