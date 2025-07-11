Age limit proposal good way to end bullying
THE EDITOR: I commend the Prime Minister for the proposal to raise the age limit on alcohol consumption to 21 years.
As a retired teacher, having taught in four different secondary schools, I can reflect on instances I have encountered in the classroom, where students were found hiding and drinking alcohol.
I have also experienced a student being held by a law enforcement agency for having marijuana in his schoolbag.
Such narcotics in the possession of students in many schools (I know this from students I now teach privately) contribute to the violence in the school. I have seen a student on drugs almost throw his principal from the second floor of the building.
A serious approach by the authorities to stamp out such practices will certainly curb the bullying and taxing in our institutions of learning.
IQUBAL HYDAL
retired teacher
