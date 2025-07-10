USA U19s leave Trinidad and Tobago seeing stars in 93-run Rising Stars win

TT’s Brendan Boodoo. - Angelo Marcelle

TRINIDAD and Tobago Under-19s lost their second match on the trot after going down by 93 runs to the USA’s first team in round three of the West Indies Rising Stars Men’s U19 Championship at St Mary’s Park in Cayon, St Kitts, on July 9.

Put in to bat, USA posted a solid 300/8 from 50 overs, to which TT failed to surpass, as they went all out for 207 in 42.1 overs.

Openers Sahil Garg (111) and Amrinder Gill (51) constructed a firm opening stance of 109 runs before the latter was caught by Christian Rampersad off Brendan Boodoo’s bowling.

However, new batsman Utkarsh Srivastava (52) then combined with Garg to build an even more impressive 110-run partnership. At 219/2, with ten overs remaining, USA batted well and managed to get to the 300-run mark, averaging a confident one run per ball.

Adnit Jhamb also chipped in with 22 runs.

Fast bowlers Alexander Chase (4/54) and Aadian Racha (2/48) were the pick of the bowlers for TT.

Set at a competitive 301 for victory, TT had a horrible start by losing two early wickets and sinking to 16/2 in under six overs. But Boodoo (64) and Riyaad Mohammed (53) brought some stability to the innings by constructing a firm 112-run partnership.

After this batting duo was separated, TT slipped further. Only wicketkeeper Christian Lall (29) and Racha (14) showed some resistance in the middle and lower orders but it was not meant to be.

Fast bowler Jhamb was USA’s chief destroyer with the ball as he bagged 5/57. Leg-spinner Sahir Bhatia (2/31) and Sabrish Presad (2/44) also contributed to TT’s demise in the middle.

In other matches, Jamaica U19s defeated Guyana by five runs at Conaree Sports Club in St Kitts. Jamaica, batting first, posted 260 (46.5) all out before Guyana was dismissed for 255, with three balls remaining.

Over at St Paul’s Sports Complex in Basseterre, Barbados U19s cruised to an eight-wicket win over Leewards. After restricting Leewards for 154, Barbados chipped away at the low target and rallied to 156/2 from 25.3 overs to seal the win.

Additionally, at Elquemedo Willett Park in Nevis, the clash between Windward Islands U19 and USA’s second team ended in a no result.

West Indies Rising Stars Men’s U19 Championship Round Four Fixtures (July 12)

Barbados vs Jamaica – St Paul’s Sports Complex

Guyana vs Windward Islands – St Mary’s Park

Leeward Islands vs TT – Elquemedo Willett Park

USA 1 vs USA 2 – Conaree Sports Club